Deltek Named One of America's Best Midsize Employers and a Top Tech Company by Forbes for the Third Consecutive Year

Deltek

20 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers for 2024. Inclusion on this list for the third year cements Deltek as a top employer for its industry-leading company culture and employee experience.

The list is compiled each year by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This year, 400 midsize companies were ranked according to their dedication to company culture based on employee survey feedback. Deltek is listed at #100 among midsize businesses and is listed as the #9 tech company on this year's list.

America's Best Midsize Employers 2024 were selected based on an independent survey of over 170,000 U.S. employees. The survey included companies across all industry sectors employing at least 1,000 workers within the U.S. In total, over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered. The final score is based on two types of evaluations: personal (employee input) and public (reputation score from employees in the same industry). Out of the thousands of companies considered in the analysis, only the top 400 companies received recognition.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Forbes once again for our culture and the team we've built at Deltek. Our employees are the reason we're able to deliver industry-leading solutions to the thousands of businesses that are part of Deltek Project Nation," said Mike Corkery, Deltek President and CEO. "This award is proof that it's possible to create a positive environment where employees feel valued, while also empowering them to do the best work of their careers and lead the industry forward. We're proud to continue focusing on our people and their success."

The full list of recipients can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning culture at www.deltek.com/careers.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

