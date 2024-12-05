Deltek Research Reveals Top Federal Contracting Opportunities for FY 2025

Deltek's Annual Reports Highlight the Top Federal Unrestricted, Small Business, Professional Services and AEC Contract Opportunities

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, recently unveiled the Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2025. The latest edition of its annual flagship series highlights federal bellwether opportunities for government contractors in the coming fiscal year. Deltek's research investigated the largest business opportunities expected to be offered by federal government agencies in the next twelve months within the unrestricted, set-aside, professional services and AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) segments.

Each of the top 50 opportunities was drawn from Deltek's GovWin IQ solution of business development intelligence on government contracting opportunities and vetted by Deltek's team of federal market research experts. The opportunities have solicitation dates estimated for FY 2025 and are selected based on the total expected contract value or the anticipated ceiling value. Each report details contract spending trends within key GovCon markets, FY 2024 recaps, the outlook for FY 2025 and additional major insights to help contractors identify and win more contracts.

Key trends across federal opportunities include:

An increase in spending, but a decline in Prime opportunities

Increasing contract awards for small businesses

Potential impacts of the presidential election on contracting

"The purpose of Top Federal Opportunities is to provide a market outlook for the next fiscal year to give government contractors the most relevant information, and to help prioritize what they need to focus on throughout the year," said Ashley Sanderson, Senior Manager of Research at Deltek. "Our team works to provide unparalleled analysis into what the federal government forecasts for FY 2025 so that contractors can go into the year informed and empowered."

Some specific opportunities that the reports dive into are:

The top Unrestricted contract is the Community Care Network (CCN) services and healthcare resources contract, from Veteran's Affairs. This carries an estimated value of $196B and represents a huge opportunity for contractors.

and represents a huge opportunity for contractors. The state Access program, a set-aside contracting opportunity, has an estimated value of $4B .

. The Marketplace for the Acquisition of Professional Services (MAPS), from the U.S. Army, with an estimated value of $50B , is one of the top opportunities within Professional Services.

To view the full analysis of the Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2025, visit GovWin IQ.

