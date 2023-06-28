Deltek Supports Government Contractors with New GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center

News provided by

Deltek

28 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has developed the GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center curated specifically to support the thousands of small businesses looking for ways to find and win more government contracting opportunities with limited resources.  

Small businesses are a focus in government contracting, but pursuing and winning contracts can be challenging. The White House recently called for government agencies to create a more diverse federal marketplace, requiring them to focus more on "small business entrants, where the decline in the supplier base has been especially acute."

However, Deltek's Clarity Government Contracting industry study found that, despite the government's prioritization of creating opportunities for small businesses, the elements involved in pursuing and winning those opportunities temper growth. Only 37% of self-identified small businesses (under $20 million in revenue) reported growth in government contracts last year, as compared to 49% overall and 56% of the largest companies. They also report lower profit margins than their larger counterparts (8% vs. 24%).

Deltek's GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center provides smaller companies with a comprehensive toolkit of everything they need at each stage of the government contracting lifecycle. The Resource Center pulls together government contracting opportunities, learning guides on government agency buying behavior, assistance with identifying potential teaming partners, government contact lists, research and analysis into market conditions, educational resources, and more. The content, aimed at increasing small business representation among government contractors, is primarily for Deltek GovWin IQ subscribers, but there are also free resources available.

"We're proud of our continued commitment to supporting small businesses with their goals of finding and winning more business with government agencies," said Kevin Plexico, Senior Vice President of Information Solutions at Deltek. "We know that small businesses often don't have the time, resources, or knowledge of the market to compete with their large business counterparts. We want to level the playing field and enable their success with educational content and tools for finding and winning more business."

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek

Also from this source

The Washington Post Names Deltek a Top Workplace in the D.C. Metro Area, Ranked No. 4 Among Large Companies

Deltek Receives the Prestigious BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.