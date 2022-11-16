Deltek Unionpoint Launches at Deltek ProjectCon 2022 to Help Project-Based Businesses Maximize the Power of Connectivity

Deltek gave customers a deep dive into its new IPaaS solution to quickly build, deploy and manage integrations with Deltek solutions and third-party connectors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today unveiled its latest product innovations to a live audience at Deltek ProjectCon. Taking center stage was its newest platform, Deltek Unionpoint, the iPaaS solution designed to make it easier for project-based businesses to automate processes for their projects.

"Deltek Unionpoint expands the connectivity options for project-based businesses and opens the door for Deltek customers to easily integrate to a vast range of applications. It is based on the foundation of integration capabilities that Deltek already offers – and gives customers the power to connect across our industry-specific products and between other point and best-of-breed solutions," said Warren Linscott, Chief Product Officer at Deltek.

Deltek Unionpoint users are enabled to quickly build, deploy and manage integrations to and from Deltek solutions, and can utilize the out-of-the-box connections, or build their own through the intuitive interface, and easily automate workflows, eliminate inefficiencies, and increase collaboration – all while saving time and money.

Unionpoint users will be able to do this in three ways:

Empowering Citizen Integrators: Deltek Unionpoint is a powerful and intuitive no-code/low-code iPaaS solution platform supporting those firms who have citizen integrators (tech-savvy business users) driving and creating cross-functional system integrations. Citizen integrators looking to quickly automate workflows to gain efficiencies can extend or build their own integrations with the platform's user-friendly interface and drag-and-drop functionality.





Utilizing New Deltek Product Connectors: Since its launch, the company has released two Product Connectors ─ one for Deltek Vantagepoint and one for Deltek Talent Management. Product Connectors simplify the authentication process and provide triggers and actions which accelerate the creation or customization of integrations ─ speeding up the time between an idea for an integration and the execution. Additional Deltek Product Connectors are slated for release in 2023 to support our customers and their integration needs.





Leveraging Third-Party Connectors: Deltek has partnered with market-proven middleware vendor, Workato. Deltek customers can tap into Workato's vast ecosystem of community content ─ including public and custom connectors for solutions already in their technology stack, such as Slack and HubSpot, and connect or build an integration with their Deltek ERP solution.

"Deltek has built an innovative, yet intuitive, user experience – on top of our robust platform that guides users through the process of creating integrations for their Deltek products. Customers will be able to build, deploy and manage integrations faster and more efficiently to help them get the most out of their tech stack. It's clear that Deltek is looking to the future for its customers and not only making connectivity easier, but also making it a great user experience. We look forward to seeing the evolution of this product," said Jayesh Shah, SVP of Global Consulting, Operations & Customer Success at Workato.

During Deltek ProjectCon, attendees could pick from over a dozen sessions and demos on Deltek Unionpoint to tour the platform and learn what integration capabilities are available with Deltek's new iPaaS solution. Attendees learned how Deltek Unionpoint can support citizen integrators on their teams—those individuals who have deep business experience but lack the technical expertise to build integrations from scratch.

Learn more about maximizing the power of connectivity with Deltek Unionpoint.

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

