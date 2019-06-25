Deltek's 10th Annual Government Contracting Clarity Industry Study Results Highlight Challenges and Opportunities for Contractors

HERNDON, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, has kicked off its webinar series for the 10th annual Deltek Clarity Government Contracting Industry Study results, which runs through September and can also be accessed On Demand. The results are based on a survey of more than 700 respondents in government contracting and designed to identify current federal contracting trends and market outlook, including specific analysis on top trends in business development, human capital management, project management, information technology, manufacturing, procurement, contract management, finance and compliance.

Deltek Clarity is the largest annual study of government contractors – and this year's data highlighted many key takeaways, including:

Attracting qualified talent and retaining top performers continues to be a major factor for success—and a high priority among the most successful companies. High-performing talent is increasingly hard to find, hire, and retain in this economy. Firms are challenged by the ability to both match qualified candidates to open positions and retain top performers. Accordingly, employee retention has emerged as a competitive response. Businesses are now increasingly focused on improving the entire employee experience with new Human Capital Management (HCM) technology, continuous performance management and robust career development programs.

CPSR audits were indicated as a significant cost for firms in 2018, with 83% of respondents indicating it as a "moderately" or "more costly" compliance to meet. This is a relatively significant increase of 17 points from respondents last year. Growth and competition increases for most businesses. The overall market for government contractors remains healthy as government spending has continued to increase. Businesses are seeking to make the most of the bullish spending environment by pursuing growth and profit-maximizing strategies. Competition is up as contractors are expanding into new government agencies and looking to grow their customer base.

"I have been a big user of Deltek's Clarity Report over time in my private and public sector leadership roles. First, as a Sector President at SAIC, responsible for about 8,700 people and $2 billion in revenue, next, as the 23rd Secretary of the United States Air Force, with oversight of 660,000 personnel and a $139 billion budget, and today, as a member of the board of directors of public and private companies in the GovCon space. Congratulations to Deltek for 10 years of timely and relevant reports on market trends and benchmarks in government contracting!" said Deborah Lee James, 23rd Secretary of the United States Air Force and author of Aim High: Chart Your Course and Find Success.

