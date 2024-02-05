Deltek's Kevin Plexico Honored with Wash100 2024 Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year, Highlighting GovCon Leadership and Expertise

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Kevin Plexico, SVP of Information Services, has been named to the list of Wash100 Award winners for 2024. Plexico was honored for his government contracting leadership, expertise and experience by Executive Mosaic, the GovCon sector's preeminent media, events and membership organization.

Kevin Plexico Honored with Wash100 2024 Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year
Established in 2014, the Wash100 comprises the most significant and impactful executives in the government contracting sector. This elite group is hand-picked annually by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership after a careful and competitive review process. Wash100 is a forward-looking celebration, singling out those leaders who EM feels are most poised to achieve great things in the coming year. The individuals recognized are also selected for their consistent accomplishments in leadership, innovation and vision.

"Kevin is unique in his in-depth knowledge of how the GovCon ecosystem works. He is a subject matter expert and is considered to be a present-day GovCon oracle who can speak with unquestioned expertise and authority. We are happy to recognize Kevin with the Wash100 Award for the fifth year in a row," said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic founder and CEO.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized with the Wash100 Award, and to be among so many well-respected professionals and peers," said Plexico. "I look forward to working with my team in 2024 as Deltek continues to combine innovative technology with our industry-leading expertise to offer software and solutions that help project-based businesses succeed, particularly within the GovCon space."

Plexico has been named to the Wash100 list five times, beginning in 2020. Plexico is also a member of GovCon Wire's GovCon Expert program, a forum featuring the most significant and influential voices in the government contracting community.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

SOURCE Deltek

