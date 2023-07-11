Deluxe and John F Hunt use carbon accounting engine Normative to stay competitive

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first carbon accounting engine Normative continues to empower enterprise customers with data to stay compliant with legislation and capture business opportunities. Recently signed-up customers Deluxe and John F Hunt Ltd. are amongst the thousands of businesses that inform their decision making with accurate and robust carbon data powered by Normative.

Carbon reporting legislation is becoming a pressure point for companies. Those that stay ahead of the curve will mitigate their risk and capture business opportunities.

Deluxe is the world's leading multimedia company. In 2023, Deluxe began working with Normative to calculate their entire carbon footprint.

"Without an accurate baseline, it's very hard to monitor progress toward your goals. Carbon accounting is complex, and having good data is so important to see the full extent of your business's environmental impact", says Dee Davison, Global Director of Sustainability at Deluxe.

Another recently signed customer to Normative is John F Hunt Ltd., active in the construction industry.

"Over the past few years, we have seen an increasing demand from clients to disclose our carbon emissions on a regular basis. For us, it is a business imperative to have accurate and up-to-date emissions data available. Normative allows us to highlight areas that contribute to our footprint and engage with our supply chain to drive down our emissions as we seek to become Net-Zero" says Tom Seath, Sustainability Manager at John F Hunt.

Normative's methodology is based on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The engine enables businesses to comprehensively calculate their emissions. Normative draws from over 30 million data points to translate a business's activities and financial spend into a carbon footprint calculation. Powered by automation, the engine is especially valuable for large enterprises, whose complex operations and value chains are difficult to parse manually.

"We see from our customers that staying ahead of the curve with carbon accounting can also translate into ROI and opportunities," says Maggie Buggie, COO of Normative.

About Normative

Normative is the world's first carbon accounting engine, enabling enterprises to calculate their full carbon footprints and reduce their emissions to net zero. Normative delivers accurate and comprehensive carbon calculations through scope 1, 2, and 3 for enterprises globally and accelerates the transition to net zero and partners with leading climate change organizations including the UN.

