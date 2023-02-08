Demand for Breastfeeding Support Drives Growth of Nest Collaborative Telehealth Platform

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nest Collaborative, the nation's first and largest virtual lactation consultation platform, is rapidly expanding and increasing access to breastfeeding support nationally by joining forces with partners including Connecticut Children's Care Network, Trinity Health Of New England, Kettering Health and Work & Mother.

In 2022 Nest Collaborative built significantly upon its market-leading presence as the lactation consultation network of choice for health systems and employers. The company's market traction included:

- Increasing YOY revenue 3x

- Establishing 24 new partnerships with major health systems, payors, employers and other healthcare stakeholders

- Doubling the size of its national network of International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs)

- Expanding to bring breastfeeding support to families in all 50 states and the District of Columbia

"Our growth over the last year is a testament to the quality of our IBCLCs and the support they provide to parents in the prenatal and postpartum period when evidence-based care is what makes or breaks a successful breastfeeding experience," said Amanda Gorman, founder of Nest Collaborative and Chief Clinical Officer. "In our experience, parents who receive active support and guidance are more likely to initiate and continue breastfeeding than those who face difficulties alone."

Breastfeeding decreases risk for maternal and infant diseases yet numerous systemic issues perpetuate barriers to the practice. Nest Collaborative removes a significant barrier by connecting parents to lactation consultants via telehealth without copay, out-of-pocket costs or deductibles for any families with active insurance or Medicaid coverage.

"Breastfeeding support is critical to the health of babies and parents. Every family should have access to lactation consultants free from friction," said Judith Nowlin, CEO of Nest Collaborative. "Our virtual platform makes it possible for families across the country to have consultations with IBCLCs from the comfort of their homes when they need it most."

Nest Collaborative's nationwide network of IBCLCs is available to families seven days a week, including night and weekends. IBCLCs are highly regarded experts in human lactation who can support families in their infant feeding decisions, including exclusive breastfeeding, supplementation, re-lactation, lactation induction and return-to-work. Nest Collaborative provides unlimited appointments with IBCLCs for parents in need of breastfeeding support.

About Nest Collaborative

Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to families for same-day virtual consults, meaning more parents and their health providers have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recently nominated by the New England Venture Capital Association as Emerging Company of the Year. The company was also recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021 and 2022, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge. The company earned first place in the 2022 Yale Innovation Summit's Tech and Digital Health Pitch Contest. For more information, visit: www.nestcollaborative.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Hillman

Todd Stein Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Nest Collaborative