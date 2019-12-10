Demand for Glass Used in Windows and Doors Forecast to Increase 4.3% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for glass used in windows and doors is forecast to increase 4.3% per year from $3.6 billion in 2018 to $4.4 billion in 2023, according to the study Window & Door Components.

The primary factors driving demand increases include:

above average advances in residential replacement window sales and homeowners' tendency to trade up to higher quality products when selecting replacement fenestration

ongoing efforts by home and commercial building owners to reduce energy costs by investing in higher value windows and doors with better insulative properties

rising sales of insulated glass units and windows with low-e coatings for newly constructed commercial buildings in order to meet the standards of LEED and other environmental certification programs

trends supporting demand for larger windows and patio doors – including multi-panel and multifold patio doors – that have expansive glazing areas

growing demand for impact-resistant windows, which are much more expensive and feature significantly thicker glass panes than standard windows

increasing awareness of the additional benefits of thicker glass panes, including security and sound dampening

expanding interest in advanced glass tinting technologies, such as "smart glass" products that can be controlled via smartphones

About The Freedonia Group – The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

