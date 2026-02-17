GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer expectations around skincare and hair removal continue to rise, Laser by Aleya is highlighting a growing demand for high-quality beauty supplies in New York, particularly within professional aesthetic and wellness clinics. Clients are increasingly asking questions about the tools, products, and technologies used during treatments, reflecting a broader shift toward transparency, safety, and long-term skin health.

At Laser by Aleya, this demand has translated into a stronger focus on vetted, medical-grade supplies used across laser hair removal, electrolysis, and post-treatment skin support. The clinic reports that clients are more informed than ever, often comparing professional-grade solutions with consumer beauty products and seeking reassurance around quality and outcomes.

"Clients want to know not just what treatment they are receiving, but what products and equipment are involved," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "There is a clear expectation that clinics use high-quality beauty supplies that are consistent, regulated, and designed for real results."

A Shift Toward Quality-First Aesthetic Care

The rising interest in premium beauty supplies aligns with increased awareness around ingredient safety, device regulation, and skin sensitivity. In response, Laser by Aleya prioritizes FDA-cleared technologies and professional-grade skincare products selected to support treatment efficacy and skin recovery.

The clinic's approach reflects a broader New York market trend where aesthetic providers are evaluated not only on outcomes, but also on the quality and reliability of the supplies they use during treatment.

Industry Context

According to a 2024 report by Grand View Research, the global professional skincare market continues to grow as consumers place greater value on product quality, clinical standards, and evidence-based care. This shift has been particularly visible in metropolitan areas like New York, where demand for premium beauty services remains strong.

Laser by Aleya's continued investment in high-quality tools and products reflects this evolving landscape and supports clients seeking safe, consistent, and results-driven care.

Supporting Informed Client Decisions

In addition to in-clinic treatments, Laser by Aleya incorporates education into each consultation, helping clients understand how professional-grade beauty supplies differ from mass-market alternatives. This includes discussions around device calibration, hygiene standards, and product formulation, all of which can impact skin outcomes.

By maintaining high standards across its supply selection, the clinic aims to support both immediate results and long-term skin health.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services based in Great Neck. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, the clinic delivers personalized, results-focused treatments using advanced technology and carefully selected beauty supplies. With over 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya is committed to safety, education, and high standards of care.

