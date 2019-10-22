Democratic presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson to discuss details of her proposal to create "U.S. Department of Peace" at National Press Club Headliners event Oct. 24
Oct 22, 2019, 10:45 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Williamson, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, will speak at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.
Williamson will outline in detail her proposal to create a cabinet-level U.S. Department of Peace, that she says will contain both domestic and international elements, and will be designed to create and enhance conflict resolution efforts on multiple levels.
This news conference will take place in the Club's Fourth Estate Room, and is open to credentialed media and members of the National Press Club; however, registration is required. Please click here to register.
Williamson will be the third Democratic presidential candidate to speak at the Club this week. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang briefed the press on the details of his Freedom Dividend proposal on Monday, and Sen. Cory Booker will deliver an address this Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m.
The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.
