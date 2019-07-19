Democratic presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock to discuss plans for campaign finance reform at National Press Club Aug. 7

Gov. Bullock will discuss the details of his plans to reform campaign finance – an issue that has been central to his bid for the democratic presidential nomination. Gov. Bullock, who was not able to participate in the first round of 2020 Democratic primary debates after the DNC disqualified a survey that he needed in order to make the cut, has secured his place on stage for the second round of debates set for July 30 and 31.

Sworn into office on January 7, 2013, Gov. Bullock has worked with a Republican majority in the state legislature to expand Medicaid, freeze state college tuition and pass one of the nation's most progressive state-level campaign finance reform packages. He also signed an Executive Order requiring contractors doing business with the State of Montana to disclose their spending on political campaigns. Prior to his election as Governor, Bullock served as Montana Attorney General from 2009 to 2013.

