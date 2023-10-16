Democratically elected leader of Tibet's government-in-exile Sikyong Penpa Tsering to speak at National Press Club, Oct. 18

News provided by

National Press Club

16 Oct, 2023, 17:46 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the democratically elected political leader of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration) will address the National Press Club at a Headliners Newsmaker event at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Penpa Tsering will speak about Tibet's geopolitical relevance, its spiritual and cultural impact, and effects of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "One China" policy, which threatens to extinguish Tibetan identity. Freedom House has designated Tibet, alongside Syria, as the world's "least free" country.

Tsering, who has held the office of sikyong, or political leader, since May 27, 2021, was born in a Tibetan refugee settlement in Southern India. He joined the Tibetan freedom movement in college and was elected to Tibet's parliament-in-exile in 1996. He served as speaker of the parliament from 2008 to 2016. He subsequently served as the representative of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile in North America, engaging with Congress and top administration offices to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict.

This Headliners event is open to credentialed media and club members. Registration is essential. Register on the National Press Club's website here.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; 202-662-7528  

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

Federal immigration judges Mimi Tsankov and Samuel B. Cole to address immigration courts backlog at Headliners Newsmaker, Oct. 18

Federal immigration judges Mimi Tsankov and Samuel B. Cole to address immigration courts backlog at Headliners Newsmaker, Oct. 18

Judges Mimi Tsankov, a federal immigration judge in New York City, and Samuel B. Cole, a federal immigration judge in Chicago, will speak Wednesday,...
Reuters Journalist Issam Abdallah Killed By Israeli Shelling in Lebanon

Reuters Journalist Issam Abdallah Killed By Israeli Shelling in Lebanon

Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.