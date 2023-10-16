Democratically elected leader of Tibet's government-in-exile Sikyong Penpa Tsering to speak at National Press Club, Oct. 18

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the democratically elected political leader of the Tibetan Government-in-Exile (formally known as the Central Tibetan Administration) will address the National Press Club at a Headliners Newsmaker event at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Penpa Tsering will speak about Tibet's geopolitical relevance, its spiritual and cultural impact, and effects of Chinese President Xi Jinping's "One China" policy, which threatens to extinguish Tibetan identity. Freedom House has designated Tibet, alongside Syria, as the world's "least free" country.

Tsering, who has held the office of sikyong, or political leader, since May 27, 2021, was born in a Tibetan refugee settlement in Southern India. He joined the Tibetan freedom movement in college and was elected to Tibet's parliament-in-exile in 1996. He served as speaker of the parliament from 2008 to 2016. He subsequently served as the representative of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile in North America, engaging with Congress and top administration offices to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict.

