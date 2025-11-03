Democratizing Venture: Waterpoint Lane Launches SDIRA Access as Part of Nationwide Expansion

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterpoint Lane ("WPL") today announced the addition of its Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA) access program, which will be made available to enable accredited investors to allocate capital to WPL's venture strategies through qualified SDIRA custodians. This initiative reflects WPL's commitment to expanding investor choice while maintaining rigorous compliance and investment discipline.

Meifan Shi, Chief Strategy Officer, stated:

"Innovation in venture capital means more than sourcing great companies—it's about creating scalable platforms that allow diverse accredited investors to participate meaningfully. Our SDIRA addition is a strategic step toward broadening access while upholding our standards for governance and sustainability."

Ben Gibbons, Chief Investment Officer, added:

"Our vision is to provide accredited investors with tax-advantaged pathways to participate in transformative opportunities. By integrating SDIRA access, we aim to align long-term capital with technologies shaping food, health, and wellness."

Waterpoint Lane's inaugural fund closed in late 2024 with commitments from leading family offices. The SDIRA program represents a natural extension of WPL's mission: combining disciplined investing with a forward-looking approach to innovation and sustainability.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investments are offered exclusively to accredited investors under Rule 506 of Regulation D. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal, and are subject to illiquidity. Prospective investors should consult their financial and tax advisors regarding SDIRA eligibility and implications. Statements about future outcomes are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties.

Waterpoint Lane is a venture capital firm investing in technologies shaping the future of food, health, and wellness. We partner with entrepreneurs building transformative solutions—from next-generation food platforms to digital health innovations—at the intersection of science, technology, and consumer demand.

