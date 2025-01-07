NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterpoint Lane ("the Firm") is proud to announce the successful final close of its inaugural fund, Waterpoint Lane Sustainability Fund I ("Fund I"), marking a defining moment in its evolution as a leading impact investment manager. Fund I has attracted strong support from a distinguished global investor base, including premier family offices and high-net-worth individuals, all united by a commitment to advancing impact and innovation within the global food system.

Waterpoint Lane Successfully Closes Fund I, Fueling the Future of Food Innovation

Founded in 2021 as a specialized SPV investor, Waterpoint Lane has rapidly evolved into a full-scale investment manager. The successful close of Fund I underscores this transformation and reinforces the firm's disciplined approach to identifying and scaling cutting-edge technologies that drive sustainable productivity across the agrifood value chain.

Fund I will focus on growth-stage B2B companies leveraging breakthrough technology to solve critical challenges in food and agriculture, with a clear emphasis on enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and resilience. The fund has already made several strategic investments and is actively building a robust pipeline of transformative opportunities.

Ben Gibbons, Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Waterpoint Lane, shared:

"We are deeply honored by the trust our limited partners have placed in us. This successful fundraise validates the strength of our investment thesis and our shared belief in the power of innovation to catalyze meaningful change in the global food system."

Meifan Shi, Co-Managing Partner, stated:

"With Fund I, we're building more than a portfolio—we're crafting a blueprint for scalable, impact-driven value creation. By supporting visionary entrepreneurs and deploying bold strategies, we aim to set new benchmarks for innovation and leadership in this critical sector. Fund I represents a pivotal step in positioning Waterpoint Lane as a transformative force in sustainable investing."

Waterpoint Lane's investment strategy integrates capital with strategic growth initiatives, leveraging deep sector expertise and an extensive global network. The firm is uniquely positioned to deliver both financial returns and measurable impact, aligning the interests of its investors, portfolio companies, and the broader communities it serves.

About Waterpoint Lane

Waterpoint Lane is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to advancing productivity and sustainability in the global food system. Since its founding in 2021, the firm has grown from a single-purpose vehicle into a full-scale investment manager, combining disciplined strategies with a mission-driven approach to impact. By partnering with visionary entrepreneurs, Waterpoint Lane addresses critical challenges, redefines industry standards, and unlocks new opportunities for growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.waterpointlane.com

Media Contact

For inquiries, please reach out to:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

www.waterpointlane.com

SOURCE Waterpoint Lane