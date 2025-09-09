Waterpoint Lane Leads Strategic Investment in Heritable to Accelerate Sustainable Innovation in Agrifoodtech

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterpoint Lane ("WPL"), a premier venture capital and growth equity firm with a proven track record of backing transformative innovation opportunities, proudly announces its lead investor role in Heritable Agriculture Inc. ("Heritable"), a pioneering company delivering breakthrough solutions to revolutionize agriculture.

Brad Zamft, CEO of Heritable

Waterpoint Lane's leadership is deeply rooted in innovation. Brad Zamft, CEO of Heritable and former project lead at X, the Moonshot Factory—Google's elite innovation arm famed for developing "moonshot" technologies—brings expertise in identifying and scaling technologies that have the potential to reshape entire industries. At X, Brad led high-impact projects focused on audacious goals with massive market potential, equipping him to drive Heritable's next phase of growth in the agtech sector.

Heritable, an emerging leader in genetic and computational technologies, has developed proprietary tools that significantly accelerate the timelines and lower the cost of crop improvement, unlocking applications to enhance crop resilience, reduce environmental footprints, and improve yield efficiency, positioning the company to transform global agriculture supply chains.

"At X, I witnessed firsthand how bold ideas, combined with visionary investment, can create game-changing outcomes," said Brad Zamft. "Heritable channels this ethos, marrying cutting-edge science with scalable impact potential. Partnering with Waterpoint Lane accelerates our mission to deliver solutions addressing urgent global challenges while creating meaningful value for stakeholders."

Waterpoint Lane's Fund I, successfully closed at the end of 2024, has already secured stakes in multiple high-potential companies poised at the forefront of food and agriculture innovation. The firm's approach integrates rigorous financial discipline with a deep passion for scalable impact, demonstrating that sustainable innovation and thoughtful investment can coexist.

Meifan Shi, Co-Managing Partner and CSO at Waterpoint Lane, emphasized the firm's strategic focus:

"Our strategy centers on identifying visionary founders and breakthrough platforms with the capacity to scale and lead entire sectors. We seek companies with differentiated technology, strong leadership, and a fundamental ability to drive systemic change in all aspects of the food systems. Heritable fits our approach, and we are excited to actively support its growth journey within our broader portfolio."

Ben Gibbons, Co-Managing Partner and CIO at Waterpoint Lane, shared insight on the firm's investment philosophy:

"Our financial discipline is grounded in thorough due diligence and portfolio construction that balances innovation and risk. We look for companies with compelling economics, scalable business models, and capital efficiency. Heritable's unique positioning and growth potential align closely with our philosophy of supporting entrepreneurs who can deliver disciplined, sustainable growth."

This partnership further cements Waterpoint Lane's role as a top-tier investor at the forefront of innovation, combining integrity, financial rigor, and a vision for transformative global impact across the agrifood ecosystem.

About Waterpoint Lane

Waterpoint Lane is a venture capital firm investing in the technologies shaping the future of food, health, and wellness. We partner with entrepreneurs building transformative solutions, from next-generation food platforms to health and wellness innovations, that redefine how people eat, live, and thrive.

Our approach combines disciplined investing with a forward-looking vision: targeting high-growth opportunities at the intersection of science, technology, and consumer demand. Waterpoint Lane is dedicated to delivering lasting value for our investors, empowering our portfolio companies, and strengthening the communities we serve.

