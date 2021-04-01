DEMOFEST, the Annual Presales Industry Conference, Announced for May 12-13

LEHI, Utah, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration has commenced for DEMOFEST™️, the all-Presales virtual conference that debuted in 2020. Consensus, a leading SaaS platform focused on scaling Presales through interactive demo automation, and which also hosts the conference, revealed a lineup that includes top Presales leaders and influencers from Salesforce, SAP, The Access Group, and other top-performing firms.

Price of admission is set at $89 USD, but an Early Bird special at $49 is available until April 20 .

Like last year, DEMOFEST™ 2021 is a virtual conference and will feature multiple tracks filled with sessions and panels tackling the issues Presales practitioners and leaders face in B2B sales. Key topics include Presales innovation, hiring & onboarding, the Sales-Presales relationship, demo automation, and presentation skills, among others.

As an industry, Presales has seen an unprecedented rise in visibility and support over the past year as industry communities and tools are enjoying rapid growth and capital investment. Consensus has established itself as a hub of thought leadership and primary research in the Presales space with their Scaling Presales webinar series, their groundbreaking Sales Engineering Compensation report, and now DEMOFEST™. Their demo automation software extends Presales' reach, boosting customer experience and qualifying opportunities through interactive video demos.

DEMOFEST™ presents companies with an opportunity to learn and invest in the growth of their talented Sales Engineers, Solutions Consultants, and Presales leadership. "Presales is in demand," commented Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "What we're seeing is that Presales motions most closely match how modern B2B buyers want to buy, but scaling these teams and activities is a challenge. Our goal with DEMOFEST™ is to connect these crucial teams with the latest innovation and skill sets."

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus is intelligent demo automation software that helps you scale Presales. Using Consensus, your sales engineering team builds a library of reusable interactive video demos that Sales sends out on-demand. Consensus automatically personalizes the experience and tracks engagement, bringing prospects to live demos better educated and ready to talk specifics. This reduces unqualified demos to near zero and can double your SE team's productivity.

Media Contact:

John Cook

[email protected]

801-653-0028 x 142

SOURCE Consensus