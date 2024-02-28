Denim jeans market size is expected to grow by USD 22.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC is expected to contribute 42% of the market share growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim jeans market size is set to grow by USD 22,791.19 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of over 6.71%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. APAC is expected to contribute 42% of the global denim jeans market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization is extensively encouraging the adoption of Western lifestyles and culture in APAC, compared to other regions. Primarily, the high demand for denim jeans in APAC is expected to be due to continuous economic development in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers, making them explore better Western lifestyle denim jeans and are willing to spend more money on such products, including premium apparels such as designer denim jeans. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers,This denim jeans market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Denim Jeans Market 2023-2027
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the expanding retail space, increasing consciousness regarding clothes, and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • End-user 
    • Men
    • Women
    • Children
  • Distribution Channel 
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The men segment is the largest market share holder in the global denim jeans market. Because of their popularity, adaptability, and comfort, men's denim jeans are expected to witness growing demand, during the forecast period. Primarily, men who prefer premium quality denim and are fashion-conscious are likely to be interested in global and regional vendors offering premium denim. Denim jeans with unique designs or embellishments and greater prices are often offered under the premium product category. Men who value affordability and functionality may choose more reasonably priced denim jean brands. These brands frequently appear in mass-market retail outlets and offer straightforward denim pants with little design characteristics. View Sample Report

Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the denim jeans market include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendors Offering

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc: The company offers different types of clothing and accessories which also includes denim jeans.
  • Dolce and Gabbana SRL: The company offers denim jeans such as Stretch patchwork denim jacket, loose overdyed patchwork denim jeans, and destroyed overdyed denim jeans.
  • Levi Strauss and Co.: The company offers denim jeans under the brand Wrangler, Lee, Rock and Republic.

Recycling jeans from plastic and other materials

The increased use of resources such as water, chemicals, electricity, and other forms of energy due to the growing demand for clothing on the worldwide market is having a negative impact on the environment. Resources in the environment are becoming more scarce as a result of the rising demand for denim jeans. Utilising textile waste to recycle jeans minimises environmental resource exploitation and lessens the dependence on scarce raw materials to generate new clothing. The garbage is recycled by being broken down into thin fibre and then utilised to make yarn. The majority of retailers, including Levi Strauss, manufacture denim using materials like plastic. View Sample Report

Analyst Review

The denim jeans market is a dynamic landscape influenced by various consumer trends and fashion preferences, catering to both the millennial and baby boomer demographics. Companies like Abercrombie & Fitch, Levi Strauss & Co., Wrangler, and VF Corp. continually drive product innovations to meet evolving demands. In their 2022 denim collection, they focused on diverse fit and sizing options to appeal to a broad audience, including those preferring loose-fitting clothes.

This market isn't solely driven by high-end consumers; there's a significant presence of the working-class population, which seeks both premium and branded products. Social media platforms play a crucial role in influencing purchase decisions and brand perception, amplifying the reach of companies' marketing efforts.

When it comes to distribution channels, both offline and online avenues are vital. Brick-and-mortar stores provide a tactile shopping experience, while e-commerce websites offer convenience and accessibility. Companies leverage these channels to reach men's and women's segments across North America and beyond.

Levi Strauss & Co., Wrangler, and VF Corp. have established a strong presence in this market, offering a diverse range of denim products through various distribution channels. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, companies adapt by introducing new designs, fits, and styles, ensuring the denim jeans market remains vibrant and competitive. View Sample Report

