Denise Murphy Lenci Promoted to Century Fasteners Corp. - General Manager, Northeast Sales

ELMHURST, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has announced the promotion of Denise Murphy Lenci, a longtime employee and fastener industry expert, to General Manager of Northeast Sales.

About Denise Murphy Lenci

Denise Murphy Lenci brings more than 25 years of experience in the Aerospace fastener industry to her new position as General Manager of Northeast Sales. Her proven track record of Sales and Operational excellence is recognized through strategic customer relationships, supply chain development, strong technical knowledge, process improvements, and energetic team building. Denise is a Six Sigma Green Belt dedicated to Continuous Improvement and is active in both WAI and the Moxxie Mentorship program. In her role, she will oversee Century Fasteners' Northeast Sales team, focus on growing business with current customers, pursuing new customer relationships, leading company initiatives, and driving both growth and profitability.



The General Manager, Northeast Sales, reports to the Director of Sales, Robert Botticelli.



About Century Fasteners Corp.



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, the ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. https://www.centuryfasteners.com/



