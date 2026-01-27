Robert D. Botticelli Promoted to Century Fasteners Corp. - Director of Sales

Robert D. Botticelli assumes the new role as Director of Sales with a robust background in organizational management, lean enterprise, and continuous process improvement. In this capacity, Robert will oversee the entire sales team, including Regional Managers, and will be responsible for formulating sales strategies and driving growth throughout the organization.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has promoted Robert D. Botticelli to the position of Director of Sales.

About Robert D. Botticelli

Robert D. Botticelli joined Century in 2023, bringing over 42 years of executive leadership experience across the aerospace, defense, industrial, and commercial sectors, with expertise in business development, sales, and supply chain management. Robert assumes the new role as Director of Sales with a robust background in organizational management, lean enterprise, and continuous process improvement. In this capacity, Robert will oversee the entire sales team, including Regional Managers, and will be responsible for formulating sales strategies and driving growth throughout the organization.

The Director of Sales reports to the Managing Director, James D. Harding.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fasteners and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Media contact:

John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13123971

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.