James D. Harding Promoted to Century Fasteners Corp. - Managing Director

ELMHURST, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has promoted longtime employee James D. Harding to Managing Director.

About James D. Harding

James brings over twenty years of experience to the role of Managing Director at Century Fasteners. He joined the Century team in 2003 to create what is now the Centralized Purchasing Division. After serving 8 years in that role, James transitioned from Corporate Purchasing Manager to Branch Manager of the Atlanta Operations in 2011 and then Director of Operation in 2020. While serving as Director of Operations, he helped lead the Sales and Operations teams through COVID and post-COVID challenges along with overseeing corporate initiatives. In his new role as Managing Director, James will have overall responsibility for strategic direction, operational leadership, and continued expansion of Century Fasteners Corp. He will work closely with senior leadership to advance the overall company mission, support our customers, and position the company for long-term growth.

James earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University in 1998 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 1996. He presently serves as a member of the Executive Board for the Marine Corps Coordinating Council of Georgia.

The Managing Director will be reporting to both Co-Presidents, Tom Brodsky and Evan Stieglitz.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, the ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

