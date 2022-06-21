Denise Nahas, Customer Support Leader, Joins Cardata's Advisory Board

AMHERST, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata is thrilled to welcome Denise Nahas as the newest member of its board of advisors. Denise's extensive background in building exceptional teams in software and customer service is a welcome addition to Cardata and its highly reputable customer support practice.

Denise Nahas joins Cardata

Denise holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the École Polytechnique de Montréal. She spent several years successfully building customer service units in the software industry and at higher education institutions like McGill University. She joined Lightspeed Commerce in July 2012 where she led the Customer Support and Success teams, first as Director and finally as Senior Vice President.

"Denise's extensive customer experience background and her reputation as a leader in building high-functioning teams are some of the many reasons why I am excited to welcome her to the Cardata advisory board," says Sheret Ross, co-CEO of Cardata. "Her addition will continue to strengthen us in our journey of building a world-class support offering."

Denise will join the advisory board effective immediately and advise on the company's strategic initiatives. Cardata continues to grow at a fast pace, having welcomed Coca-Cola Consolidated's 4,000-plus drivers to its platform in May.

"I am honored to serve as an advisor to Cardata, who has shown their market grit and true commitment to customer service over the past few years," says Denise. "I have a fundamental belief in Cardata's trajectory and am very excited to be a part of it."

Cardata's advisory board was established in 2021 when Spruce Grove Capital made a growth investment in the vehicle reimbursement company. Dave Sherry, Chelsea Finnemore, David Lewis, and now Denise Nahas, are part of its council.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Melanie Reiffenstein at [email protected] or +1 929-305-0368

ABOUT CARDATA

Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations. We are the only vehicle reimbursement provider truly invested in supporting drivers, administrators, and executives. Cardata products and services are for all stakeholders. Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers, with IRS-compliant programs like Fixed and Variable Rate ("FAVR"), Cents per Mile ("CPM"), and Tax-Free Car Allowance ("TFCA"). Visit our website Cardata.co . Follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook .

SOURCE Cardata