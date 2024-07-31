DENSO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

KARIYA, Japan, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for its first quarter, ending June 30, 2024, for its 2025 fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025:

Consolidated revenue totaled 1,753.8 billion yen ( US$10.9 billion ), a 2.4 percent increase from the previous year.

( ), a 2.4 percent increase from the previous year. Consolidated operating profit totaled 120.6 billion yen ( US$0.7billion ), a 27.7 percent increase from the previous year.

( ), a 27.7 percent increase from the previous year. Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 94.5billion yen ( US$0.6billion ), a 10.5 percent increase from the previous year.

"Revenue in the first quarter increased compared to the previous year, due in part to slowing depreciation of the yen, though suspensions of operations by Japanese customers and lower vehicle production volumes due to poor vehicle sales in Asia did affect overall performance. Operating profit in the first quarter increased compared to the previous year due to foreign exchange gains and improvement efforts though lower production volumes." said Yasushi Matsui, CFO, Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO CORPORATION. "In this fiscal year, we forecast 7,330.0 billion yen (US$45.5 billion) in revenue and 692.0 billion yen (US$4.3 billion) in operating profit. In the first quarter, due to the idling of Japanese customers and lower vehicle production volumes in Asia, both sales revenue and operating profit decreased compared to the announced forecast at the beginning of the year. And from the second quarter onward, the impact of suspended operations by customers in Japan is expected to be reduced, but poor vehicle sales, especially in Asia, are expected to continue. On the other hand, the yen is also expected to continue to depreciate. As we navigate these uncertainties, we commit to execute our plan from the second quarter onward announced at the beginning of the year. Based on the above, our forecast of revenue and operating profit reflects only the downside of the first quarter and revise full-year financial forecast downward."

In Japan, revenue increased to 984.6illion yen (US$6.1 billion), up 0.4% from the previous year, and operating profit was 45.1 billion yen (US$280.0 million), up 81.6% from the previous year.

In North America, revenue increased to 500.1 billion yen (US$3.1 billion), up 17.7% from the previous year, and operating profit was 23.3 billion yen (US$144.6 million) up 270.2% from the previous year.

In Europe, revenue increased to 199.8 billion yen (US$1.2 billion), up 0.7% from the previous year, and operating profit was 5.0 billion yen (US$31.0 million), down 33.0% from the previous year.

In Asia, revenue increased to 461.4 billion yen (US$2.9 billion), down 0.6% from the previous year and operating profit was 35.8 billion yen (US$222.0 million), down 11.7% from the previous year.

In other areas, revenue increased to 29.0 billion yen (US$0.2 billion), up 1.8% from the previous year, and operating profit was 5.9 billion yen (US$36.9 million), up 19.5% from the previous year.

Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025



Full-Year Forecast Changes from

Previous Forecast Changes from

Previous FY Revenue 7,330.0 billion yen [US$45.5 billion] +20.0 billion yen (△0.3 percent) +185.3 billion yen (+2.6 percent) Operating Profit 692.0 billion yen [US$4.3 billion] +22.0 billion yen (△3.1 percent) +311.4 billion yen (+81.8 percent) Profit Before Profit

Taxes 745.0 billion yen [US$4.6 billion] +27.0 billion yen (△3.5 percent) +308.8 billion yen (+70.8 percent) Profit Attributable to

Owners of the Parent

Company 525.0 billion yen [US$3.3 billion] +1.0 billion yen (△0.2 percent) +212.2 billion yen (+67.8 percent) ROE 9.3 % +0.1 % +3.0 %

(Notes)

The above forecasts are created based on information obtained by the date of this announcement and the actual results may differ due to various causes in the future. U.S. dollar amounts have been translated, for convenience only, at the rate of 161.07 yen = US$1, the approximate exchange rate prevailing in the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on June 28, 2024. Billion is used in the American sense of one thousand million.

Foreign exchange rates of the Forecast for Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025, as a precondition are US$= 147.7 yen, Euro= 158.2 yen, CNY=20.4 yen.

