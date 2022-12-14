DENSO Announces Organization, Leadership Updates in North America

Changes, effective Jan. 1, 2023, enhance mobility supplier's competitiveness, position it to meet customers' and society's evolving needs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, today announced updates to its business groups, organizational structure and leadership roles and responsibilities in North America, taking effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The moves are designed to strengthen DENSO's ability to quickly address customers' and society's changing needs and bolster the company's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

BUSINESS GROUPS

Business units will organize under two business groups aligned with Green and Peace of Mind, serving as a hub for strategic business and product development.

Andrew Clemence will lead the Green Business Group, which will oversee efficiency-enabling technologies like thermal, electrification and motor solutions.

Chuntao Ye will lead the Peace of Mind Business Group, which will lead advanced mobility technology development, including safety and connected solutions.

MANUFACTURING

Manufacturing excellence is essential to DENSO's long-term success. To support this, Shinichi Nakamizo will centralize responsibility for regional manufacturing operations in his continued role as Chief Manufacturing Officer.

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES

To support the evolution of business group and central manufacturing efforts in North America, executive leaders will serve in roles as described below.

Group Name Role Manufacturing Shinichi Nakamizo Chief Manufacturing Officer Green Business Group Andrew Clemence Green Business Leader Quality Engineering Pat Bassett Function Head for Quality Engineering Research & Development Shinichiro Nakamura Function Head for Research & Development DENSO in Maryville, Tennessee, &

Peace of Mind Business Group Chuntao Ye DENSO in Maryville President & Peace of Mind Business Leader Engine Injection Components Mitsuru Ban Business Unit Leader for Engine Injection Components South Sub-Region (SSR) & DENSO in Athens, Tennessee Marty Deschenes SSR Leader & President of DENSO in Athens North America Thermal Manufacturing & DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek, Michigan Shuichi Kamakura North America Thermal Manufacturing Leader & President of DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek

DENSO site leaders will serve in the following roles.

Group Name Role DENSO in Guelph, Ontario John Klassen Manufacturing Leader and President of DENSO in Guelph DENSO in Athens Donovan Pierce Vice President of Operations in Athens DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek Jon Ruge Vice President of Operations at DENSO's Thermal Facility in Battle Creek DENSO in Maryville Chris Ramsey Vice President of Operations at DENSO in Maryville DENSO in Maryville Mark Moses Vice President of Electrification Systems at DENSO in Maryville North America Thermal Business Planning & DENSO's Thermal Manufacturing Facility in Battle Creek Matt Briden Vice President of North America Thermal Business Planning and DENSO's Thermal Facility in Battle Creek

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/ .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

SOURCE DENSO