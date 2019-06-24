DENSO Collaborates with Battle Creek Public Schools to Support Adult Education Programs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, announced today a collaboration with Battle Creek Public Schools (BCPS) to support the school district's Adult Education Program, which includes general education diploma (GED) certification. The cooperation is part of DENSO's efforts to provide impactful education opportunities to employees at its Battle Creek, Michigan, facility and follows the company's recent opening of its Technical Training Center at the site.

Since BCPS-led programming began in March, nearly two dozen temporary DENSO employees have attended twice-weekly classes at DENSO's Battle Creek campus. On Friday, three DENSO temporary employees graduated from the program with GEDs and were recognized alongside other graduates in a ceremony at the Miller Stone building in Battle Creek. Once temporary DENSO employees earn their GEDs, they become eligible for full-time employment opportunities as positions become available.

"Education and continuous improvement are core to what we do at DENSO, so partnering with Battle Creek Public Schools to offer GED assistance to our temporary employees was a natural fit," said Kevin Carson, president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek. "Through the Adult Education Program, Battle Creek Public Schools is doing vital work ensuring our neighbors and community members are skilled, regardless of age. We are proud to support and advance that mission."

Of the Battle Creek facility's more than 3,000 employees, approximately 300 work in temporary capacities through employment agencies. Temporary DENSO employees are eligible for full-time employment after 90 days of good performance, but applicants must hold a GED to be considered, a barrier to some who would otherwise qualify for a full-time position. Now, DENSO's temporary employees can attend classes on-site, study at their own pace and receive assistance with GED testing sign up after finishing their courses.

One former temporary DENSO employee, Mahala Worthington, recently completed the Adult Education Program and was hired in as an Associate I in heater core manufacturing.

"It's been my goal to finish my GED, so I was really excited when DENSO announced the on-site program," said Worthington. The instructors were so encouraging and helped me every step of the way. Becoming a full-time associate means I have health, retirement and other DENSO benefits, in addition to higher pay, so I'm thankful to have had this opportunity to reach my goal."

Nicole Brown, DENSO's Talent Acquisition Section Leader, attended the celebration to show the company's support for the employees and celebrate their achievements.

To learn more about fulfilling and rewarding career opportunities at DENSO, go to densocareers.com. For more information on BCPS's Adult Education program, visit https://www.battlecreekpublicschools.org/adulted/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Battle Creek Public Schools

Battle Creek Public Schools (BCPS) is a school district located in Calhoun County, Michigan serving the City of Battle Creek as well as parts of Emmett, Pennfield and Bedford townships, and the City of Springfield. With a bold goal of achieving 100% success for every Bearcat, the district offers a broad range of educational experiences to meet the individual needs of students at all levels, including experiential learning, individualized instruction, advanced and accelerated curricula, and outdoor education. In 2017, BCPS received a historic investment from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The district is now in the second year of a five-year transformation plan, advancing bold, top-to-bottom changes to provide a world-class college-, career- and culture-ready education for every student, in every grade, at every school.

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

