DENSO Creates Grant to Support U.S. Charities Focused on Diversity in Future Mobility Fields

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, announced today the creation of a $50,000 grant it will award to a U.S.-based public charity focused on supporting diversity in technology. The grant supports DENSO's commitment to support diversity, which helps drive innovation in mobility and advanced technology fields.

Starting today, DENSO is seeking proposals that touch all areas of future mobility, including autonomy, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and/or connected services. To apply, proposals must be for programs that offer hands-on, interactive outreach; engage a diverse or underserved community; provide opportunities for innovative thinking; and provide an environment for problem-solving and team-building.

"We want to inspire and foster diversity, particularly in the automotive space, because it helps drive innovation," said Denise Carlson, vice president and executive lead of Diversity & Inclusion for DENSO in North America. "We feel a responsibility to engage and support organizations in our communities that further those efforts. This grant allows us to identify programs that mirror our own long-term goals and ensure more workplace diversity and inclusivity to set the stage for increased knowledge, strengthened teamwork and accelerated innovation."

To be eligible for the grant, organizations must have operated programs for at least two years; the equivalent of at least one full-time employee; revenues of more than $100,000; an annual budget of less than $2M; and 501(c)3 status. Organizations interested in applying can find more details on the application portal. Proposals are due on September 27, 2019.

The recipient of the grant will be announced at DENSO's and Inforum's networking event at CES in January 2020. DENSO partnered with Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies, to connect talented women and men and advance diversity and inclusion within the automotive, technology and manufacturing sectors.

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

