DENSO Honors its Japanese Heritage and Longtime U.S. Presence by Sponsoring National Cherry Blossom Festival

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is one of the Sakura Circle sponsors of the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival, an event that honors the relationship between Japan and the United States and takes place each spring in Washington, D.C. The sponsorship celebrates DENSO's Japanese roots and commemorates its longstanding commitment to the U.S.

Cherry blossoms, known as sakura in Japan, symbolize new beginnings and a time of renewal. Since the flower's lifespan only lasts a couple of weeks, the cherry blossom also reminds individuals how short-lived time on earth can be and why it's important to make the most of the present. In Japan, the blooming of the cherry blossoms is celebrated in a custom called ohanami, a phrase meaning "watching blossoms," and is a tradition that goes back thousands of years.

"As a global mobility supplier with a long history in Japan as well as the United States, we're happy to promote an event that represents the friendship and collaboration between the two nations," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American headquarters. "The National Cherry Blossom Festival honors a beloved Japanese tradition, and we are proud to support the festivities."

DENSO's North American roots reach back to 1966 when the supplier opened its first sales office in Chicago. A year later, DENSO opened a Midwest sales office in Southfield, Michigan, and in 1985, the office was established as DENSO International America, Inc., DENSO's North American headquarters. Today, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees in the United States across 13 states and 25 sites. The group continues to grow its presence across the country, most recently announcing the integration of ASMO North Carolina, Inc. and the opening of its Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center in Scranton.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival honors the gift of 3,000 cherry trees that Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki made to Washington, D.C. in 1912. More than 1.5 million people gather in the American capital between mid-March and early April to celebrate the culture, art and tradition the festival commemorates. The event is free to the public.

DENSO is a $48.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today, including Toyota, Honda, FCA, GM, Ford, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 220 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global

In North America, DENSO employs 24,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

