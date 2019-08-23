DENSO Honors Japanese Heritage and Longtime Canadian Presence by Sponsoring the 2019 Japan Festival CANADA

- DENSO has provided high-quality jobs to Canada's diverse and talented workforce for almost 50 years -

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Sales Canada, Inc., an automotive sales and aftermarket distribution unit in DENSO, is a Gold Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Japan Festival CANADA. The annual festival, which is the largest Japanese cultural event in North America, promotes Japan's contemporary and traditional culture, food, technology and fashion. This year's event, held August 24-25, 2019, in Mississauga, Ontario, is focused on celebrating 90 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Canada.

DENSO was founded in 1949 in Kariya, Japan, but the company also has a long and rich history in Canada. That history begins almost fifty years ago when DENSO established DENSO Sales Canada in Mississauga to focus on aftermarket sales. As it happens, Kariya and Mississauga have been sister cities for decades. After the creation of DENSO Sales Canada, DENSO built a thermal manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, which just celebrated 20 years of advancing mobility and providing quality jobs to the local community.

Today, DENSO Sales Canada is a vital facet of DENSO's distribution and customer service operations, and the Guelph facility employs more than 600 employees who support the production of important products like HVAC units, radiators, condensers, engine fans and cooling modules. DENSO also opened the Montréal Innovation Lab earlier this year to accelerate R&D in advanced areas, such as artificial intelligence, within the automotive industry.

"DENSO has had a strong presence and deep commitment to Canada and its local communities for much time now. As a global mobility supplier with Japanese roots, we're proud to support an event that celebrates the close cultural and business ties between these two great nations," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American headquarters.

To learn more about the programming and attractions that can be found at Japan Festival CANADA 2019, please visit japanfestivalcanada.com.

For Canadians and other professionals interested in developing and delivering the highest quality products and services to enhance mobility, go to densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

