DENSO to Demo How V2X Technologies Improve Road Safety, Traffic Flow and Sustainability at ITS America

Mobility supplier looking to connect with technology and government partners to advance intelligent transportation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, will exhibit at ITS America Conference & Expo, April 22-25, in Phoenix, where it will showcase how the company's innovative vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies can contribute to greener, safer and more seamless transportation systems.

What DENSO Will Show

Located at booth #437, DENSO experts will demonstrate the capabilities of the following V2X solutions:

Roadside Unit – a device that can integrate with existing infrastructures, such as traffic signal controllers, and networks to optimize safe and efficient traffic flow.

– a device that can integrate with existing infrastructures, such as traffic signal controllers, and networks to optimize safe and efficient traffic flow. On-Board Unit – a device enabling connected vehicles and intelligent infrastructure to communicate, creating new opportunities to enhance road safety and vehicle movement.

– a device enabling connected vehicles and intelligent infrastructure to communicate, creating new opportunities to enhance road safety and vehicle movement. LiDsEYE™ – a high-resolution LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system that utilizes DENSO automotive sensing knowhow and robustness for various infrastructure applications, including traffic monitoring.

Each technology contributes to DENSO's vision for a future in which vehicles, infrastructure and people are better connected to promote improved road safety, traffic flow and sustainability.

Let's Meet

At ITS America, DENSO is looking to connect with technology providers and local government and transportation agency leaders who share this vision. Go here to inquire about a meeting with our team.

"The conference is a perfect opportunity for DENSO to highlight that we're not only an automotive parts supplier, but also an expert in developing and deploying V2X technology, a space in which we've been active for more than 20 years," said Dino Nardicchio, vice president of North America New Business Development, DENSO. "It also gives us the chance to meet with potential collaboration partners. If you're a system integrator or government entity looking to make mobility smarter and safer for all, then we want to hear from you."

While DENSO has long developed V2X solutions, exhibiting at ITS aligns with its increasing focus on non-traditional, non-automotive business areas, such as renewable energy, agriculture and microlocation technology, as the company strives to offer enhanced value for society. In these novel domains, DENSO is leveraging hallmarks of its automotive approach – such as rigorous quality standards and comprehensive project management – to smoothly integrate with new systems, reduce costs and accelerate product implementations.

More to Come

On the first day of the show, Monday, April 22, DENSO will share an update on the future direction of its V2X offerings and how the new development will reinforce the company's commitment to supporting a greener, safer world.

To explore opportunities where the worlds of advanced automotive technology and intelligent transportation systems converge, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

