DENSO Launches Next-Gen MovinCool Spot Coolers

Reconfigured from the ground up, the sleek Climate Pro units offer upgraded design features – including a streamlined control panel, a black matte finish, reinforced bumpers, built-in power cord holder, and heavy-duty casters – for easier use and mobility and greater protection against wear and tear. All units are also equipped for state-of-the-art connectivity that will be available soon.

The new Climate Pro series features 11 models: six models for office use, three models for industrial applications, and two models offering both heating and cooling. All units are covered by MovinCool's industry-leading three-year warranty.

"We've made a great product even better," said David Retrum, sales manager of MovinCool, a division of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. "The new Climate Pro units deliver the latest technology and an advanced design with all the DENSO quality and durability the industry and its customers have trusted for decades."

The Climate Pro series represents the first major remake of MovinCool products since DENSO pioneered spot cooling nearly 40 years ago. Highlights include:

Enhanced control panel: An LCD screen, buttons clearly aligned with functions, and easy-to-read color graphics and settings are among the enhancements to the new control panel.

Modern look: All units come in black with a matte finish that hides dust, fingerprints and aging due to wear and tear.

Ergonomic design with sturdier construction: Features include an improved drain tank in a compact body with stronger bumpers, a built-in storage compartment for the power cord, and larger, heavy-duty casters. Climate Pro units for industrial applications are also designed for easy reconfiguration of nozzles and come with built-in flanges.

Designed for connectivity: All models come equipped with a built-in communication module and antenna that will allow users to remotely operate, monitor and track the unit's location. All models will also be able to send users electronic notifications as needed, such as if the reservoir is full or service is due.

Improved packaging uses 100% renewable materials and incorporates integrated guide rails for rolling the unit from its wooden skid. Packaging also allows units with a cooling capacity of up to 2 tons to be double stacked during storage. Optional accessories sold separately include ducts, trim rings, pumps and other parts and kits, and vary by model.

The annual AHR Expo is the world's largest gathering of the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. This year's three-day show is expected to draw as many as 60,000 manufacturers, distributors, engineers, and other HVACR professionals from about 160 countries.

For more information on the new Climate Pro series, as well as all other MovinCool products, visit the DENSO exhibit at Booth 7143. Other MovinCool products include ceiling-mount air conditioning systems for a wide range of office, information technology and industrial applications. Details are also available at www.movincool.com.

