DENSO, Manufacture 2030 Partner to Improve Supply Chain Sustainability

Mobility supplier encourages its supply base to join the Manufacture 2030 platform to measure, manage and reduce carbon outputs

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is collaborating with Manufacture 2030 to boost supply chain sustainability. Through the partnership, which began last spring, DENSO is encouraging its suppliers to join Manufacture 2030's cloud-based platform, a dynamic tool that allows participants to measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions from their operations.

The initiative will assist DENSO's pursuit of its Scope 3 emissions targets, meaning emissions that stem from the manufacturer's supply base. Released in August 2023, DENSO's targets include reducing the carbon outputs of its global supply chain by 25% by the 2030 fiscal year, compared to the 2020 fiscal year, and reaching carbon neutrality across its global supply base by the 2050 fiscal year.

"Our supply chain partners are key to creating new value for our customers, from quality to service and delivery," said Kim Buhl, vice president of North America Purchasing at DENSO. "This project affords us another opportunity to work together toward positive outcomes, not just for our own businesses or our customers, but for a greener world."

The Manufacture 2030 platform increases emissions management visibility throughout the supply chain, enabling DENSO and partner companies to quickly identify sustainability successes, potential barriers and mutually beneficial solutions.

"We are excited to continue collaborating with DENSO in its journey to build a sustainable future," said Emily Prior, Chief Customer Officer at Manufacture 2030. "By focusing on empowering their suppliers with our industry-leading carbon reductions platform, they are playing a critical role in driving industry-wide action to achieve decarbonization goals."

DENSO also strives to be carbon neutral through its products, processes and energy use by 2035, a philosophy known as its Green Great Cause. DENSO has taken numerous steps to progress in each focus area, including launching new electrification products, implementing a North America Energy Policy Statement and joining the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants Program.

"In everything we do, we always ask, 'can this be done more sustainably?'" said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and the executive lead for Sustainability. "Manufacture 2030's platform provides us another way to help answer that question and operate more efficiently."

To explore opportunities at a leading manufacturer where green practices and innovation converge visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Manufacture 2030

Manufacture 2030 provides global brands, corporations and their small and medium-sized suppliers with the data, tools and support they need to be certain they can hit their GHG emissions reduction targets. Its unique AI-powered software platform and support services help measure, manage, and reduce emissions across global supply chains. For more information, visit https://manufacture2030.com.

SOURCE DENSO