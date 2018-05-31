DENSO Offers Advanced Air Conditioning Operation, Performance and Diagnostics Technical Training

The new Advanced A/C Operation, Performance and Diagnostic class offers comprehensive instruction in automotive air conditioning systems, including real-world examples and case studies to help technicians apply their training back in the shop.

Additionally, the course teaches a new approach to isolating the source of an air conditioning problem and repairing the system right the first time. Developed for DENSO, the revolutionary "3-Loop" strategy helps technicians understand and navigate the complex components that make up a vehicle's overall air conditioning system by covering its three subsystems.

Refrigerant loop, which connects to the compressor, lines, pressure drop devices and heat exchangers.

Airflow loop, which connects to the dashboard air source, speed, temperature and destination controls.

Coolant loop, which connects to the radiator, fans, thermostat, heater valve and heater core.

"Traditional sequence-based training falls short when it comes to repairing A/C systems because each loop has its own moving parts," said Richard Shiozaki, senior vice president of DENSO's CIS and Connected Service Business Units, Technical Services and Corporate Services Groups. "Thinking outside the box and inside the loops gives technicians a deeper understanding of the elements unique to A/C systems and equips them with a more efficient and reliable methodology for diagnosing and solving the problem."

Specific topics include systemic pressure and temperature analysis, pressure and temperature feedback loops, compressors (including variable displacement and controls), evaporators and condensers, pressure drop devices (including fixed orifice and thermal expansion), airflow controls such as source, blend and mode doors), blower motors and detailed current and controls testing, cooling fan current testing and alternative diagnostic methods, charging and recovery refrigerants, pressure testing and leak detection equipment, refrigerant and lubrication type, refrigerant identification and warnings, and service and repair best practices.

All DENSO Technical Training seminars offer instruction on "high-level indicators" for creating a possible cause list. The Advanced A/C training course includes instruction on multiple possibilities for each loop, as well as a process of elimination strategy that reduces time-consuming tests and the frustration associated with using the standard sequential approach.

DENSO's Technical Training Program offers a total of 39 instructor-led classes. More than 17,300 technicians have completed one or more courses since DENSO established the training program 12 years ago. The eight- and four-hour sessions use a "shop-up methodology" emphasizing diagnostic techniques.

DENSO programs teach technicians to rule out all operational and functional conditions first. This approach results in the least amount of invasive testing to save time and money and prevent the replacement of good parts.

"We train technicians to understand vehicle systems, isolate the root cause of a system fault, and fix the vehicle right the first time," Shiozaki said. "This ensures the customer gets the best service and the repair shop gets the best return on investment."

For detailed information on DENSO's Technical Training Program or a comprehensive program guide, contact DENSO training at (310) 952-7424 or go to training@densoautoparts.com. Visits can be arranged for companies interested in learning more about a specific class.

About DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. is an automotive components sales, remanufacturing and distribution company that employs 575 people in Long Beach, Rancho Cucamonga and Murrieta, Calif., West Chester, Ohio and Plano, Texas. The company's product line includes heavy-duty and automotive alternators, starters, oil, cabin and air filters, spark plugs, AC compressors, oxygen sensors, ignition wires, fuel pumps, fuel injectors and wiper blades. DENSO Products and Services Americas supplies parts for original equipment service dealers, independent aftermarket service centers and retailers. In addition, the company distributes heavy-duty diesel and electrical components, portable commercial air conditioning units and industrial robots. For more information, go to www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics, information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 220 subsidiaries and affiliates in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 170,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com or visit our media website at http://www.globaldenso.com/en/newsreleases/media-center/.

About DENSO in North America

In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people in California, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arkansas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$10.9 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.densocorp-na.com.

