DENSO Opens Pennsylvania Technical Center to Enhance Diagnostics Tech in Aftermarket, Other Business Units

- Inspection software, emissions equipment and telematics systems essential for company's vision of safe and sustainable future mobility -

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced the opening of the Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center in Scranton. It was previously part of EASE Simulation, Inc., an automotive diagnostics developer, that was fully acquired by DENSO in 2018. The technical center will operate under DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc., and further enhances DENSO's ability to deliver cutting-edge aftermarket products and services – particularly as they relate to automotive inspection software, and telematics systems – to customers across North America. These technologies, in part, propel DENSO's broader focus on services in the aftermarket space and enable greater access to vehicle data, which informs retailers and technicians how cars can be made more efficient and safe.

Beyond aftermarket, the technical center bolsters the company's offerings within its Original Equipment Service (OES) and non-automotive businesses. It also strengthens DENSO's bold push into software solutions to account for new mobility needs and supports organizational changes happening at DENSO locations across North America, which includes 31 sites in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and over 24,000 employees. Together, these measures speed innovation and will help DENSO achieve its long-term vision of safe and sustainable future mobility.

"Advanced diagnostics technology continues to take on increasing importance as vehicles rapidly become more connected and complex," said Kenichiro Ito, senior executive officer for DENSO Corporation and chief executive officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "Through the technical center, DENSO looks to make it easier for fleet managers and technicians to access data in vehicles that will empower them to make cars safer and more fuel efficient."

Founded in 1993 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, EASE and its products primarily focus on inspection, diagnostics, telematics and emissions. One of its leading products is VehicleMRI®, a precision tool used to inspect and analyze automotive electronic systems and pinpoint hidden problems past typical check-engine-light issues with maximum accuracy. In 2014, DENSO announced it acquired 72.1 percent of EASE to help accelerate research and development of its vehicle diagnostic and telematics business in North America.

"The Connected Services Pennsylvania Technical Center, with its extensive diagnostics background, boosts our aftermarket presence in the Midwest and complements our other locations in Ohio and Indiana," said Haruhiko Kato president of DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. "Because of our robust network across North America, as well as our focus on services in aftermarket and OES, we're well-suited to support our customers quickly and to the unique requirements they demand as vehicle connectivity proliferates."

