DENSO Sponsors NHRA Top Fuel Drag Racer Clay Millican

"On the track and on the road, DENSO is an amazing partner," Millican said. "I'm honored to have DENSO as a sponsor. The name stands for excellence, ingenuity and safety, all the right ingredients for success."

"We're proud to sponsor Clay, who is a tough competitor and a tremendous role model," said Fran Labun, vice president of Aftermarket Sales and Product Management Group at DENSO Products and Services Americas. "He is on fire this year. If you want to see him in action, don't blink!"

A native of Drummonds, Tenn., Millican won his first race at the age of 16. He holds six consecutive World Championships and 52 national events – the most ever – in the International Hot Rod Association.

In the NHRA, Millican's career highlights include a world record title with a best elapsed time of 3.628 seconds, set this year at the season opener in Pomona, Calif., where he broke his own record (3.631 seconds) set last year in Madison, Ill. During the 2017 season, he also captured first place in Top Fuel at his hometown racetrack in Bristol, Tenn.

Millican has clocked a top speed of 335.23 mph on the NHRA's 1,000-foot straightaway, making him one of the most competitive drivers behind the wheel of the world's fastest accelerating vehicles. This season, he currently holds third place in overall points in the Top Fuel category.

DENSO and Millican also support each other off the track. Millican, an advocate of road safety, helped to promote DENSO's safety efforts in North America with a 10-city mobile road tour in 2017. Additionally, Millican has been a featured guest of DENSO's at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit -- where he spoke to youngsters about safe driving and his racing career, and at AAPEX in Las Vegas.

In addition to serving as the title sponsor at the weekend race in Las Vegas, DENSO is a supporting sponsor of all 24 races in the 2018 Mello Yello series crisscrossing the nation through November. DENSO's other support for the NHRA includes the recent creation of the DENSO Spark Plugs 200 MPH Club to honor the first racers in the Pro Stock Motorcycle class who break the 200 mph barrier.

At every race, fans will find DENSO's full line of spark plugs at Nitro Alley, the midway where they can learn more about and purchase DENSO plugs. Throughout the series, DENSO posts race and product updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

For nearly half a century, DENSO has sponsored world-class motor sports, including NHRA, NASCAR, Formula One, World Rally Championship and Super GT races. In addition to spark plugs, alternators, radiators and engine management systems are among DENSO's precision original equipment and replacement auto parts that professional drivers and pit crews count on for the best performance under the most demanding conditions and motorists rely on every day.

More information on DENSO spark plugs, as well as DENSO's comprehensive lines of auto parts, is available at retail stores, wholesale distributors and www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc.

DENSO Products and Services Americas, Inc. is an automotive components sales, remanufacturing and distribution company that employs 550 people in Long Beach, San Jose and Murrieta, Calif. and Plano, Tex. The company's product line includes heavy-duty and automotive alternators, starters, oil, cabin and air filters, spark plugs, AC compressors, oxygen sensors, ignition wires, fuel pumps, fuel injectors and wiper blades. DENSO Products and Services Americas supplies parts for original equipment service dealers, independent aftermarket service centers and retailers. In addition, the company distributes heavy-duty diesel and electrical components, portable commercial air-conditioning units and industrial robots. For more information, go to www.densoautoparts.com.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics, information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs more than 150,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, totaled US$40.4 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com or visit our media website at http://www.globaldenso.com/en/newsreleases/media-center/.

About DENSO in North America

In North America, DENSO employs more than 22,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates. Of these, 25 are manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs more than 14,000 people in California, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Arkansas. DENSO's North American consolidated sales totaled US$9.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.densocorp-na.com.

Connect with us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/DENSOinNorthAmerica

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denso-sponsors-nhra-top-fuel-drag-racer-clay-millican-300622059.html

SOURCE DENSO

Related Links

http://www.densocorp-na.com

