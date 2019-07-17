DENSO Sponsors the 2019 Safe Kids Worldwide Childhood Injury Prevention Convention

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, is a Platinum Sponsor of this year's Safe Kids Worldwide Childhood Injury Prevention Convention (PrevCon). The event connects hundreds of child injury professionals and empowers them to make a stronger impact in the lives of families around the world.

"Traffic accidents account for approximately 1.25 million fatalities each year, including approximately 500 child fatalities every day," said Melissa Smith, Community Affairs Lead at DENSO. "Our goal is to help reduce – and eventually eliminate – that number and make our roads and sidewalks safer. We fully support events like PrevCon that focus on preventing injuries amongst children."

Safe Kids Worldwide is a global nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries, which are the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Safe Kids' PrevCon brings together experts and partners in injury prevention to gain practical skills, discover helpful resources and make connections to improve their ability to make a difference in their communities. In 2018, DENSO and Safe Kids Worldwide co-created a comprehensive roadmap, the Road Safety Associate Toolkit, to encourage DENSO employees to spread safe driving habits in the communities where they work and live.

In addition to its sponsorship, Smith will moderate a peer learning session at PrevCon on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. ET, titled, "Artificial Intelligence and Child Safety." The session will look at how emerging mobility technologies, such as AI, impact child injury prevention and how individuals can leverage advanced solutions to protect children in transit.

"At DENSO, we're committed to creating and inspiring new value for the future of mobility. Our long-term vision, and goal for 2030, is to enhance mobility, safety and peace of mind while delivering more environmentally sustainable solutions and products," said Kenichiro Ito, Senior Executive Officer of DENSO Corporation and Chief Executive Officer of DENSO's North American Headquarters. "Working with Safe Kids allows us to realize that goal and create safer communities around the world."

DENSO will exhibit at PrevCon, July 17-20, 2019, in Washington, D.C., at booths 19 and 20.

About DENSO Corporation

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 31 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,000+ employees across 13 states and 25 sites. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, in fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About Safe Kids Worldwide

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 33 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Working together, we can do much more to protect kids. Join our effort at safekids.org.

