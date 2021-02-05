Dental Impression Systems Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Dental Impression Systems Market by Product (Impression Material, Intraoral Scanners, Trays), Application (Restorative and Prosthodontics Dentistry, Orthodontics), End User (Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Forensic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Impression Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the rising incidence of dental diseases and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Also, growing dental tourism in emerging markets and rising adoption of digital dentistry are expected to drive demand growth in the dental impression systems market during the forecast period.

By product, segment, the intraoral scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Among the product, segment, the intraoral scanners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The intraoral scanners segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these scanners increase the accuracy of dental impressions and reduce the time involved in procedures.

By application, the restorative and prosthodontics dentistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental impression systems market

The restorative and prosthodontics dentistry segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental impression systems market in 2019. Growth in the edentulous population and the increasing number of patients suffering from dental problems are driving the growth of this application segment.

By end user, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental impression systems market

Based on end user, the dental impression systems market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, dental academics and research institutes, and forensic laboratories. The increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large dental clinics and hospitals are the major factor driving the growth of dental hospitals and clinics segment.

Europe dominates the Dental impression systems market during the forecast period

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Dental impression systems market in 2019. The growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, high and growing demand for technologically advanced products, increasing availability and use of intraoral scanners, and the rising incidence of dental diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the dental impression systems market in this region.

3M (US), Henry Schein (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), and Envista (US) are the key players operating in the dental impression systems market. Other prominent players in this market include Parkell, Inc. (US), Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zest Dental Solutions (US), Keystone Industries (US), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Septodont Holding (US), GC Corporation (US), DETAX (Germany), Kerr Corporation (US), Ivoclar Vivadent (US), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), BEGO (Germany), Premier Dental Products Company (US), and DMG America (US).

