Dental Surgical Equipment Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.4 Bn growth

3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are identified as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors, growth in the number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of dental equipment, lack of access to quality oral healthcare, and intense competition among vendors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Report Sample Now

The dental surgical equipment market is segmented as below:

Product

Dental Systems and Equipment



Dental Lasers

The dental systems and equipment segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2021. Factors such as the increasing number of dentists and dental facilities, product launches, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced dental chairs are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geographic

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

About 38% of the overall market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growing number of product approvals, the strong presence of established vendors, and the rising prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors. In addition, the increasing number of dental problems and the growing focus of governments in developed countries on improving dental care and treatment are further accelerating the growth of the dental surgical equipment market in North America. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental surgical equipment market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the dental surgical equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the dental surgical equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dental surgical equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dental surgical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dental surgical equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental surgical equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., 3Shape AS, A-dec Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Planmeca Group, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Dental systems and equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Dental systems and equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dental lasers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dental lasers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 41: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 42: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 43: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Segment focus

Co. - Segment focus

Exhibit 45: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 46: 3Shape AS - Product and service



Exhibit 47: 3Shape AS-Key news



Exhibit 48: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

10.3 3M

96 10.4

98 10.5

100 10.6

102 10.7

104 10.8

106 10.9

108 10.10

110 10.11

112 10.12

114 11.

116 11.1

117 11.2

118 11.3

119 11.4

