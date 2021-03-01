Dental.MBA and How We Did It Confirmed as Top Podcasts by Feedspot

SALT LAKE CITY, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by eAssist Dental Solutions, both the "Dental.MBA" and "How We Did It: Dentists Teaching Dentists" podcasts were recognized by Feedspot as among the Top 100 Dental Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021. Trusted by 4 million subscribers in 150+ countries, Feedspot identified these must-follow podcasts as especially relevant and influential in the dental industry, and respected by followers.

Dental.MBA helps dentists and office managers conquer the business side of dentistry. Host John Stamper interviews dental industry experts and top doctors about topics and best practices not covered in dental school, and yet which are essential to the success of a practice. These podcasts are valuable to seasoned practice owners and office managers, as well as those fresh out of dental school or new in the office manager position. Engaging discussions include such topics as patient retention, new patient generation, insurance and patient billing, growth and expansion, hiring for success, minding your margins, and much more. Master the business of dentistry by tuning into Dental.MBA.

Benefit from our latest Dental.MBA podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dental-mba/id1545622792

The How We Did It: Dentists Teaching Dentists podcast was borne out of the first event of its kind in dentistry. In January 2021 eAssist Dental Solutions brought together several dozen speakers, all with one thing in common – they were all practicing dentists who have successfully built, bought, grown and sold dental practices. Hundreds of virtual attendees benefited from this mastermind group's commitment to sharing their experience and wisdom for the benefit of their colleagues, patients everywhere, and the dental industry overall.

In follow-up to this first annual event, podcast host Racheal Grant sits down monthly with eAssist Top Doctors to explore what sets their practices apart, how they overcame barriers faced by many other dentists today, and tips and insights to their success. In short, how they did it.

Benefit from our latest How We Did It: Dentists Teaching Dentists podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-we-did-it-dentists-teaching-dentists/id1494195158

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions is the nation's leading provider of virtual insurance and patient billing services for dental offices. The company's end-to-end solution eases the burden on office staff, while optimizing the claims submission, appeals, and reconciliation process. We also offer a uniquely comprehensive suite of related services, ultimately helping dental practices be more efficient, profitable and patient-focused.

Learn more at: https://dentalbilling.com/

