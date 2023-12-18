eAssist Dental Solutions Launches New AI-Powered Technology

News provided by

eAssist Dental Solutions

18 Dec, 2023, 08:48 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading provider of dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices, recently announced the launch of its new AI-powered technology.

Continue Reading
eAssist Dental Solutions Launches New AI-Powered Technology
eAssist Dental Solutions Launches New AI-Powered Technology

"From our beginning in 2011, we've been finding new and improved ways to combine technology and human expertise to solve problems with dental insurance billing and collections to help our clients be more profitable," explained CEO and cofounder Dr. James Anderson. "I'm particularly excited about our newest AI-powered software – the next step along our continuing growth journey."

eAssist's services are now supported by leading edge, AI-powered software. This technology works alongside a dental office's practice management system to "scrub" claims for coding and billing errors prior to the claims being submitted to the insurance carriers. Consequently, we anticipate that offices with this technology will see a significant decrease in rejected and denied claims that must then be reworked and resubmitted for reimbursement.

According to Jason Orgill, Chief Technology Officer at eAssist, the key benefits of the company's new AI-powered software are these:

  • Collective Expertise: eAssist's "Copilot" system integrates the knowledge and experience of hundreds of eAssist dental billers with an aim to minimize claim rejections and denials
  • Faster Claim Submissions: The goal of this software is to empower eAssist dental billers to submit claims even faster. By quickly identifying errors, the time required for manual review is reduced
  • Speedy Reimbursements: This software targets to reduce payment cycles to improve cash flow and revenue for eAssist clients

Orgill added, "To me, what's most amazing is that this software design was truly driven by our end-users: the dental billers. They knew exactly what they wanted to make their jobs more efficient and deliver exceptional results to our clients. Consequently, the design concepts were built and inspired by their input. I'm also exceptionally proud of the hard work and dedication of our technology team at eAssist. We have always invested heavily in technology to increase process efficiency, speed, and functionality of the eAssist platform in ways that improve performance. In fact, as one of the leading tech-enabled revenue cycle companies out there that combines people-powered services with software. Our exceptional dental billers are now supported by AI technology, which is a unique value proposition in the industry. I am so pleased to see all that investment and hard work of our hundreds of employees are yielding tangible benefits for our clients and our entire organization as they empower the offices they serve."

About eAssist Dental Solutions 

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe, and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:

eAssist Marketing

(844) 327-7478

[email protected] 

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions

Also from this source

eAssist Partners with Henry Schein and Other Dental Industry Experts to Launch 2024 Give Yourself a Raise Tour

eAssist Partners with Henry Schein and Other Dental Industry Experts to Launch 2024 Give Yourself a Raise Tour

eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading dental billing company, again partners with Henry Schein and other dental...
eAssist Invites Attendees to Visit Booth #4420 at the Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition

eAssist Invites Attendees to Visit Booth #4420 at the Greater NY Dental Meeting and Exposition

eAssist Dental Solutions (www.dentalbilling.com), the nation's leading dental billing company, will have a notable presence at the 99th Annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.