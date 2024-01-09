Practice Booster Launches 2024 Editions of Industry-Leading Dental Insurance Resources

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Booster, an eAssist Dental Solutions company , officially launched the 2024 editions of the dental industry's most respected resources.

The Practice Booster library includes four of the most well-known and highly-regarded dental coding and administration manuals – Dental Coding with Confidence, Dental Administration with Confidence, Medical Dental Cross Coding with Confidence, and Dental Documentation with Confidence. Orders are now being accepted for the 2024 editions of these Practice Booster resources.

Practice Booster 2024 Dental Coding Resources Now Available

"Dental office cash flow and profitability depends, to a large extent, on their ability to collect all that is rightfully owed to them by dental insurance carriers and/or their patients," explained James DiMarino, DMD, MSEd, CDC, CEO of Practice Booster. "It simply cannot be done fully without the wealth of knowledge and guidance these manuals provide to the dental profession for accurately preparing, submitting, and processing claims. Running a dental practice without these critical tools is like trying to do dentistry with one hand tied behind your back."

Practice Booster's entire suite of 2024 manuals are also available to dental practice teams in ebook format , with features that include highlighting, keyword searching, note annotation, clickable Table of Contents, and more.

"Practice Booster is already the definitive source for insurance billing, medical and dental coding, and administrative support for dentists and their teams. We're proud to announce the release of these much-anticipated resources on our ebook platform, as well as print, in keeping with our commitment to continually provide the trusted educational tools and resources that solve problems, and bring dental practice owners greater peace of mind and profitability," said Dr. DiMarino.

About Practice Booster

Practice Booster , an eAssist Dental Solutions company, encompasses the full line of Dr. Charles Blair & Associates products and services – including Practice Booster®, Dental Coding with Confidence, Practice Booster's Online Code Advisor, Insurance Solutions Newsletter, manuals, ebooks, The Dental Compliance Karma Calendar™, and other consulting services. Designed to provide accurate and comprehensive billing, dental coding, and implementation tips, these resources can help lead to maximum reimbursement and compliance. eAssist clients have access to many of the Practice Booster Online subscription features included in their dental billing platform agreement with eAssist. The Dental Zing online education platform is also part of the Practice Booster suite of offerings.

To learn more, visit Practice Booster online at: www.practicebooster.com , www.dentalcoding.com , Facebook.com/PracticeBooster, and @practicebooster on Instagram.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading dental billing company. eAssist serves thousands of dental practices by providing them with vetted dental billing specialists, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. This end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com , Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact:

eAssist Marketing

1-844-eAssist

[email protected]

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions