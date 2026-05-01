Sun Life U.S. receives Top Workplaces award from USA Today for sixth consecutive year

WELLESLEY, Mass., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named one of USA Today's 2026 Top Workplaces, receiving the award for the sixth consecutive year. The award is based on employee survey results through Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's benefits and culture. This award builds on previous top workplace recognitions from the Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, Kansas City Star and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, among others. As a leading provider of employee benefits and government dental benefits, Sun Life remains committed to fostering a work environment that supports innovation, flexibility and collaboration.

"It can be easy to think you have it all figured out when you earn continuous workplace recognitions, but we embrace the evolution of employee culture and the shifts that come with it," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president, Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "We want our employees to feel empowered to deliver on our purpose of helping people live healthier lives, and that means supporting their needs and encouraging innovation. When employees feel connected to what they do, it is a recipe for success for all of us."

Sun Life U.S. fosters a purpose-driven culture that helps employees understand how their work connects to the company's goal of helping people access the care and coverage they need. Whether working toward expanded access to dental care or helping someone on disability return to work and wellness, employees carry that sense of purpose through everything they do.

Employees are encouraged to innovate, collaborate, and embrace new and evolving ways of working, including embracing AI not as a tool, but as an approach to achieving better client outcomes.

With six office hubs around the country in Greater Boston; Portland, Maine; Hartford, Conn.; Baltimore; Kansas City, Mo., and Milwaukee, Sun Life uses a flexible hybrid model, which allows employees to decide for themselves when to utilize the office and when to work from home.

Sun Life U.S. offers a broad portfolio of benefits to employees, including one of the most generous paid family and medical leave programs in the country. Caregivers, new parents, and those dealing with their own health condition get the time and support they need to be with family or return to health and wellness. Employees also have access to a sabbatical program, taking time for professional or personal development, or to simply unplug for an extended period.

Sun Life is also committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, where all employees feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work every day. Sun Life U.S. offers several Inclusion Networks (also known as Employee Resource Groups) that are open to all employees. They include Asian Alliance; Black Excellence Alliance; BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; Emerging Professionals Networks; Hispanic & Latin-America Alliance; Sun Life Pride; and Veteran's Engagement Team.

Sun Life U.S. continues to receive workplace recognitions from different organizations, including Forbes America's Best Large Employers and the Great Places to Work designation.

For more information about working at Sun Life, visit https://www.sunlife.com/us/en/about/careers/.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.60 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

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781-800-3609

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SOURCE Sun Life U.S.