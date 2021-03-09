Dentist Recognized By Georgia Senate As Woman Making History

"Dr. Louvenia Rainge is a living history maker and servant of the people of Georgia," said Senator Lester Jackson during his formal presentation of Senate Resolution 142, which he sponsored to commend Dr. Rainge for her leadership in the dental and healthcare community. He stated that people will forget what you said and did, but not how you made them feel. "Today, we commend Dr. Rainge. She never forgot how to make people feel good," he said.

A member of the GDA for more than 30 years, Dr. Rainge served as President-Elect of the association from 2019-2020 and held multiple leadership positions, including President of the GDA Eastern District, ADA Delegate, and co-chair of the 2018 Georgia Mission of Mercy hosted by the GDA Foundation for Oral Health.

"Dr. Louvenia Range has the knowledge, experience, and drive to lead the association and build on its successes," said GDA Executive Director Frank J. Capaldo. "As president, she is focused on developing initiatives to bring all dentists together, strengthening the profession for dentists and the patients they serve."

Throughout her career, Dr. Rainge has earned a number of fellowships from prominent organizations, including the American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, and Pierre-Fauchard Academy. She is also an Honorable Fellow of the GDA and has been named alumnus of the year by both the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University and Georgia Southern University's College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Her many charitable endeavors include work with the GDA Foundation for Oral Health, where she provides dental screenings to children in need through the Give Kids A Smile program. In addition, she provides free dental care for victims of domestic violence through a private organization, Pampered Smiles Project.

Dr. Rainge has practiced in the Augusta area for 30 years, where she maintains a private practice.

About the Georgia Dental Association

The Georgia Dental Association (GDA) is the state's largest dental association comprised of approximately 3,600 member dentists. The premier source of oral health information in Georgia, the GDA has promoted the highest standards of dentistry through education, advocacy and professionalism since 1859. A constituent of the American Dental Association, GDA is based in Atlanta.

