Dentistry.One Achieves LegitScript Certification for Virtual Dental Care

METUCHEN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One , a virtual-first dental care solution, today announced it has earned LegitScript certification following a comprehensive review of its business practices, clinical standards, and consumer-facing experience.

LegitScript certification verifies that Dentistry.One meets rigorous standards for legality, transparency, and compliance, reinforcing trust among patients, employers, health plans, and other partners seeking credible virtual dental care solutions. LegitScript is relied upon by major platforms including Google, Meta, and Bing to help ensure legitimate and compliant healthcare providers operate online in the United States.

LegitScript's certification process includes an in-depth evaluation across multiple criteria, including company policies and procedures, operational practices, marketing claims, staff oversight, and website content. Dentistry.One successfully completed this review, demonstrating its commitment to responsible virtual care delivery and clear, accurate information for patients.

"Trust and compliance are essential in healthcare, especially in virtual settings," said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of Dentistry.One and MouthWatch. "Our LegitScript certification validates the standards we've built into Dentistry.One from day one: transparency, compliance, and a patient-first approach that makes dental care easier to access without compromising quality."

In addition to LegitScript certification, Dentistry.One is HIPAA compliant, SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and the first teledentistry company to be awarded the DiMe Seal. Its independently audited controls validate the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of its systems. LegitScript certification further strengthens Dentistry.One's position as a trusted virtual dental care partner for employers, dental and health plans, and public programs seeking compliant, scalable solutions that expand access to dental care.

To learn more, visit dentistry.one .

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first dental care solution from MouthWatch, Inc., created to break down the barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the dental care they need. Through telehealth, Dentistry.One provides anxiety-free online consultations, AI-powered tools like SmileScan™, and seamless care coordination to help patients take control of their oral and overall health. To learn more, visit https://dentistry.one/ .

