Harmony Health Foundation Expands Community Oral Health Access with Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One will help patients understand salivary biomarker results and connect them with preventive care recommendations and virtual dental consultations.

METUCHEN, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution, today announced a new collaboration with Harmony Health Foundation (HHF) to expand access to preventive dental care and oral health education through a saliva-based screening and virtual care program launching in Tennessee and expanding next to Idaho, with additional states to follow.

Through the program, HHF will work with community-based partners to provide saliva-based oral health screening for underserved individuals. Screening kits will assess key oral health biomarkers and risk indicators, helping identify potential concerns such as bacterial imbalance, inflammation, and elevated risk for gum disease and tooth decay.

Dentistry.One will support the initiative by helping participants understand their test results and providing clear, personalized recommendations for next steps, whether that includes prevention education, oral hygiene guidance, a virtual consultation with a dentist, or help connecting to in-person care.

"Harmony Health Foundation is creating a scalable, community-driven model that brings oral health screening and education directly to the people who need it most," said Brant Herman, Founder and CEO of Dentistry.One and MouthWatch. "Many patients don't know what their symptoms mean or where to start. By combining saliva-based testing with Dentistry.One's virtual care platform, we extend dental expertise beyond the traditional office setting and provide anytime, anywhere access to care and personalized oral health coaching, regardless of location. This approach helps individuals better understand their risk factors and take action earlier, before problems become more serious and more expensive."

Harmony Health Foundation's model works through local organizations such as public health clinics, food distribution networks, and community wellness centers, making screening accessible to individuals who may face barriers such as transportation, cost, limited provider availability, or lack of dental coverage.

"Everyone deserves clear answers and an easy path to better health," said Kendra Flowers, Interim Executive Director at Harmony Health Foundation. "By meeting people where they are and combining saliva-based screening with virtual dental care, we're removing barriers and making oral health understandable and accessible. This model empowers communities with knowledge, early detection, and real pathways to care, long before crisis sets in."

The Tennessee launch will serve as the first phase of HHF's broader multi-state expansion strategy, with Idaho identified as the next program rollout location. Together, Harmony Health Foundation and Dentistry.One aim to create a repeatable model that improves oral health outcomes through early detection, personalized education, and easier access to care.

To learn more, visit dentistry.one.

About Dentistry.One

Dentistry.One is a virtual-first dental care solution from MouthWatch, Inc., created to break down the barriers that prevent millions of people from accessing the dental care they need. Through telehealth, Dentistry.One provides anxiety-free online consultations, AI-powered tools like SmileScan™, and seamless care coordination to help patients take control of their oral and overall health. To learn more, visit https://dentistry.one/.

About Harmony Health

Harmony Health advances health equity by using innovative technology and community-driven solutions to expand access to care. Through collaboration, research, and advocacy, we work alongside underserved communities to create measurable improvements in oral health and overall well-being.

We serve as a catalyst for meaningful change, helping build a future where equitable healthcare is not an aspiration, but a lived reality. By combining data, partnerships, and a deep understanding of the communities we support, Harmony Health transforms insight into action and works to close persistent gaps in care.

