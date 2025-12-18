DentScribe Joins Henry Schein One API Exchange as an Authorized Integration Vendor

DentScribe now safely and securely integrates with Dentrix to help dental practices build their best platform

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DentScribe.ai (Suhavi AI, Inc.), an AI-powered dental documentation and clinical intelligence platform, is now an authorized integration vendor in the Henry Schein One API Exchange, allowing dental practice teams to use DentScribe to automate SOAP notes and, uniquely, turn clinical documentation into a daily, practice-wide workflow that drives both better care delivery and measurable revenue outcomes, especially for DSOs and multi-location groups.

As part of the API Exchange, DentScribe joins a growing network of trusted vendors working together to make dental practices more efficient and successful. The API program is all about giving practices the flexibility to personalize their technology, so they can build the perfect workflow for their unique needs. As an authorized integrated vendor, DentScribe ensures easy integration while maintaining high standards of patient data privacy and security, providing practices with a solution that helps protect data while keeping everything working effortlessly together.

DentScribe now safely and securely integrates with Dentrix to help dental practices build their best platform Post this

"At Henry Schein One, we're not just simplifying workflows, we're architecting the future of dental. We understand that dental teams thrive when empowered by seamlessly integrated technology," Alan Rencher, Chief Technology Officer of Henry Schein One said. "Welcoming DentScribe to our API Exchange marks a significant leap forward. Our Exchange isn't just an API platform; it's a dynamic ecosystem, the most robust engine of innovation in dentistry. We've curated a trusted network of premier technology partners to promote not just security, but also intuitive simplicity and unparalleled functionality. Together, we're enabling practices to move beyond mere efficiency, to unlock their full potential, allowing them to dedicate themselves to what truly matters: elevating patient care."

The following DentScribe features now integrate with Dentrix:

AI-Generated SOAP Notes - Automatically drafts structured, clinician-ready SOAP notes and supports filing/publishing to the patient record workflow.

- Automatically drafts structured, clinician-ready SOAP notes and supports filing/publishing to the patient record workflow. DentScribe CoPilot - Surfaces real-time clinical next steps and production opportunities from the visit, helping teams improve care delivery and consistency.

- Surfaces real-time clinical next steps and production opportunities from the visit, helping teams improve care delivery and consistency. Guided Production System (GPS) - A practice-wide, morning-huddle dashboard that highlights production and care-delivery opportunities across the entire team, keeping huddles focused and actionable.

- A practice-wide, morning-huddle dashboard that highlights production and care-delivery opportunities across the entire team, keeping huddles focused and actionable. Enterprise-Grade In-App Diagnostics - Self-service health checks and connector status visibility that help offices troubleshoot quickly and keep operations moving, especially at DSO scale.

- Self-service health checks and connector status visibility that help offices troubleshoot quickly and keep operations moving, especially at DSO scale. Scalable, Secure Integration - Designed for multi-site rollouts with strong privacy and security posture appropriate for dental clinical workflows.

"We're thrilled to become part of the Henry Schein One API Exchange," said Dr. Vinni K. Singh, DDS, Founder & CEO of DentScribe.ai. "This partnership enables a premium DentScribe experience for Dentrix-connected DSOs, moving beyond note automation to transform documentation into a practical, daily system for better care and stronger production outcomes across the organization."

To learn more about DentScribe.ai or request a demo, visit dentscribe.ai/book-a-demo

About DentScribe.ai

DentScribe.ai is the documentation-to-revenue platform for dentistry, capturing dentist-patient conversations to generate structured SOAP notes, then converting that documentation into a daily operating system for the entire practice. Unlike point solutions that stop at note creation, DentScribe turns the clinical narrative into actionable workflows that help teams consistently deliver recommended care, reduce leakage, and improve production, all without adding clicks or complexity for providers.

DentScribe CoPilot transforms the SOAP note into an intelligent, visit-level checklist that surfaces next steps, unscheduled treatment opportunities, and team follow-ups in real time. DentScribe Guided Production System (GPS) then rolls those insights up into a practice-wide view for the day, thereby empowering highly focused morning huddles and aligning the entire team around care delivery and production priorities across chairs, providers, and locations. Built for DSOs and multi-site groups, DentScribe includes enterprise-grade in-app diagnostics that help teams quickly troubleshoot integrations and keep operations running at scale. Founded by practicing dentist Dr. Vinni K. Singh, DentScribe is designed for HIPAA-aligned workflows, security-first deployment, and reliable performance across multi-location organizations.

MEDIA CONTACT

DentScribe.ai Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DentScribe