Dentsu Aegis Network is the First Holding Company to Partner with Prominent Startup Ecosystem Plug and Play

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsu Aegis Network today announced its partnership with Plug and Play's Media & Advertising program. They are the first multinational media and digital marketing communications company to join the platform. This partnership with Plug and Play will give Dentsu Aegis Network exposure to a network of over 10,000 startups cross 15 countries.

Plug and Play Media & Advertising officially launched last month and the partners are in the process of selecting the first batch of startups for its inaugural program, set to run through Q1 of 2020. As a partner of the platform, Dentsu Aegis Network will focus on three main areas through the collaboration with other partners including co-investment, corporate innovation, and the accelerator program.

Alex Mojtahedi, Head of Plug and Play Media & Advertising said: "Today, a new chapter for the Plug and Play Media & Advertising ecosystem started by partnering with Dentsu Aegis Network, which is the fastest growing agency network in the world. Collaborating with industry leaders brings fresh perspectives to our community. We're excited to have them as a big part of our ecosystem."

Brian Monahan, Global Client President, Head of U.S Ventures, Dentsu Aegis Network said: "The fuel for our industry is exposure to fresh ideas and fresh thinking. Plug and Play offers access to some of the most innovative startups in the world. By potentially partnering with these innovators, we will be able to offer more ways for our valued customers to win, keep and grow their best clients business."

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands; Carat, Dentsu, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 47,000 dedicated specialists.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 32 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

