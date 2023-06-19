Dentsu Partners With Clinch for Dynamic Creative Optimization

Clinch

19 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

The Global Partnership Enables Dentsu Clients To Deliver Automated and Personalized Campaigns at Scale

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in dynamic ad serving and personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, for its Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) offering, announces a global partnership with dentsu, one of the world's largest marketing and advertising networks. The new partnership includes complete access to Clinch's SaaS platform Flight Control which improves operational efficiency and fosters cross-functional and end-to-end collaborations.

When combined with the omnichannel, digitally powered infrastructure and services which dentsu intends to offer as part of its planned acquisition of Tag and dentsu's industry-leading Merkury identity platform, this partnership positions dentsu to provide high-quality content at speed and scale for creative, accelerating its DCO offering with Clinch. By seamlessly integrating Clinch's DCO platform with Tag's Omnichannel production scale and Merkury's customer identity suite, dentsu will bring personalization with a human touch across every channel for its clients. 

Clinch's Flight Control platform makes highly complex campaigns with multiple data feeds, channels, and other factors not only possible, but also easy to launch, manage, and scale across connected TV (CTV), online video advertising (OLV), social, mobile, native, Digital out-of-home, and more. Another advantage is the platform's seamless integration with many top platform partners, such as, but not limited to Meta, The Trade Desk, and Double Verify, bringing massive efficiencies and automation to the campaign activation process and faster overall speed to market. Campaigns that run through Flight Control also have the added benefit of obtaining unique creative engagement insights that can be used for ongoing optimizations, and more effective, data-driven future planning. 

In addition, dentsu's partnership with Clinch provides clients with a complete 'white glove' service and technology inclusive of creative production, DCO strategy, and ongoing creative performance, along with ad serving and full use of Flight Control. 

"Co-creating with our partners enables us to truly innovate what's next for our clients, and offer 360-degree solutions that unify data, creativity and media to accelerate business outcomes," said Jeff Greenspoon, President, Global Solutions at dentsu. "Clinch's technology not only brings unique capabilities in omnichannel personalization and DCO to dentsu, but also allows us to operate at unparalleled levels of efficiency, saving time, resources, and costs for our clients. This partnership further bolsters Dentsu's planned acquisition of Tag and stands to add even more, globally-scaled power to our complete DCO solution for our clients across every channel."

Dentsu's partnership with Clinch builds on more than five years of joint success, including delivering a 243% increase in e-commerce growth for one of the largest grocery companies in America through automation and centralizing operations, while expanding their target audience base. Other clients who have benefitted from the partnership include Nespresso, Nestle, and Jack-in-the-Box.

"The most important aspects of media buying and campaign activation right now are performance and efficiency, especially for a company like dentsu with integrated teams across the globe," said Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch. "Clinch and Flight Control were built to unify the entire activation process so that agencies have more time and resources for strategy and ultimately winning new business. We are thrilled to continue growing this partnership and contribute to the innovation that makes dentsu a market leader." 

About Clinch 
Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and ROI. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single platform that makes them massively more productive, efficient, and profitable. In everything Clinch does, it automates workflows and leverages data to personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital Out of Home (DOOH). For more information visit: www.clinch.co

About dentsu  
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, we use insights to connect brand, content, commerce and experience, underpinned by modern creativity. As part of Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004), we are headquartered in in Tokyo, Japan and our 69,000-strong employee-base of dedicated professionals work across four regions (Japan, Americas, EMEA and APAC). Dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.  

https://www.dentsu.com/  
https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/  

Press contacts 
Katie Arena 
VP, Marketing, Clinch 
[email protected]  

Matt Cross 
Head of Strategic and External Communications, dentsu 
+44 20 7430 6319 / [email protected] 

SOURCE Clinch

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.