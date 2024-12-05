Denver Kiddie Academy® of Arvada connects children to nature

First-time entrepreneur opens child care franchise location as 'business with a purpose'

ARVADA, Colo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Arvada, the new Denver-area franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care , is now open and focusing on experiences that benefit children beyond traditional child care including yoga, outdoor learning and more. The franchise location is family owned and operated by Avani Halusan and her husband Brian. Avani is a first-time entrepreneur whose goal is to build a business that will make a positive impact.

"As a mother and an active member of the Arvada Chamber's Childcare Problem Solver's Council, I am well aware of the need for high quality child care in our community," said Avani. "This venture gives me the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our local children and create a business with purpose."

One of Kiddie Academy of Arvada's unique offerings that allow children to connect with the natural world is a weekly yoga practice that aids in teaching emotional regulation, breathing techniques and evokes animals and nature through various postures. An extensive playground acts as an outdoor classroom featuring schoolhouse and market stand play structures, art easels and a music area. Avani also envisions a flourishing garden area in which the children can learn.

"The developmental gains from time spent outdoors are well-known, and I personally know how beneficial the practice of yoga is to cultivating a sense of calm and well-being. I wanted to focus on these aspects to create a special space for children to grow," said Avani.

Well-positioned in the growing Arvada community at 9265 Yucca Lane, the 11,000 square-foot Academy is equipped with 11 classrooms and features a full kitchen to prepare nutritious meals and snacks, a BEAM projector system for indoor active play and a ZONO sanitizing machine. Spanish and chess will also be included in the curriculum.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 340 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 38,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

