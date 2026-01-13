Kiddie Academy donates $100,000 to Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Baltimore-based educational child care provider announces sponsorship benefiting child life services

BALTIMORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy ® Educational Child Care has announced a new sponsorship of Johns Hopkins Children's Center , which includes a $100,000 donation to the center's child life department and a commitment to staff volunteer opportunities.

"Thanks to Kiddie Academy's generous support, we will be able to provide specialized child life services in radiology, an area where preparation and compassion make an extraordinary difference," said Patrice Brylske, director of child life services at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. "This gift will enhance our ability to build trust and reduce fear for our pediatric patients — ultimately transforming the patient experience and improving health outcomes for children and teens in our care."

Founded in 1912 as the children's hospital at Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins Children's Center offers one of the most comprehensive pediatric medical programs in the country, with about 65,000 patient visits and 9,000 admissions each year.

Kiddie Academy's donation will directly support the child life department at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, which will use the funds to develop resources and staffing focused on providing developmental and emotional support as well as therapeutic play to pediatric patients being seen at the Children's Center for radiology procedures. Kiddie Academy corporate employees will also volunteer at different events and activities throughout the year.

"Johns Hopkins Children's Center provides comprehensive and compassionate care to children and families in our community," said Casey Miller, CEO of Kiddie Academy. "This sponsorship is our way of supporting children's health and well-being beyond the walls of Kiddie Academy's child care centers. We know firsthand the transformative power of play and socialization in helping children feel safe and secure, regardless of their circumstances."

In 2025, Kiddie Academy donated more than $60,000 to national organizations Family Promise , the National Forest Foundation and the World Wildlife Fund as well as to local organizations including CASA for Harford County, Baltimore Hunger Project and Blue Water Baltimore. Corporate employees at Kiddie Academy contributed over 300 volunteer hours and 250 essential items to toy and food drives throughout the year.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Abingdon, Md., serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at facebook.com/kiddieacademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 360 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and Washington, D.C., serving nearly 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

