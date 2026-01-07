Kiddie Academy® of Asheville under new ownership

Multi-unit owners to open new infant, toddler rooms to increase capacity

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prateek Patel and Ajit Patel, uncle and nephew and co-owners of Kiddie Academy ® of Cornelius and Kiddie Academy of Lake Norman, are the new owner/operators of Kiddie Academy of Asheville, having acquired the franchise location upon the previous owner's retirement. As multi-unit owners, the Patels aim to alleviate the need for child care in the area by increasing the number of infants and toddlers Kiddie Academy of Asheville can serve.

"One of our top priorities is to continue to provide reliable support for families and children in Asheville, just as we have for nearly three years," said Prateek. "As lifelong residents of the area, we understand the needs of our community and are committed to providing the best care with the best teachers and a curriculum that exceeds state standards."

Since the Patels assumed control of Kiddie Academy of Asheville's operations, they have opened a new 3-year-old toddler room and will soon open a new infant room to increase capacity and serve over 172 children in Western North Carolina. The Patels are invested in providing high-quality child care with highly trained staff.

With a background in hospitality that extends several decades and a love for early childhood education, the Patels are well positioned to provide a high level of service and care for the children they serve. They've brought in experienced, well-trained directors and educators to further this mission.

Kiddie Academy of Asheville, which is located at 22 Walden Ridge Drive in Asheville, employs 22 educators. The Academy is equipped with nine spacious classrooms and a large playground area.

